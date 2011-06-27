Used 1991 Nissan NX Consumer Reviews

12 years old and still a blast to drive. munibond , 04/29/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Handling is first rate; this is a 2+1/2 passenger go-cart. Performance is pretty contemporary, 0-60 in 6.8 seconds if you can afford a new clutch every year and 7.4 seconds for the rest of us. Expect to get about 20 mpg in the city, 28mpg in mixed driving. The car is very pleasant to drive at highway speeds. Engine noise is muted and the car tracks beautifully. Seats are comfortable for two; consider the back seat for small kids only. Plenty of cargo room with the seat folded. Interior fabrics are look cheap and wear quickly. Radio stinks. Report Abuse

The baby skyline Ryan , 05/05/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When I purchased this car I loved it. It needed a few new parts to get it running but when I got it running I absolutely loved it. The NX given the B13 chassis and the SE-R sport suspension made this a fun car to drive. The sound of the exhaust just gets my adrenaline pumping. It's been referred to as the baby skyline because of the potential that the engine and chassis have just like the skyline. Already great, well balanced car with even more room for improvements. I absolutely love my car. I have been rebuilding it for about a year now turning it into a good looking tuner street car. You will be hard pressed to find a more fun car to drive

Fun cheap car jimdeansmith , 07/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my son a couple years ago, and since he has left I have been driving it. I did not pay much for it, and other than clutches, (2 in 55,000 miles, while being driven by a ticket magnet) it has been quite reliable. With the top off on a twisty mountain road, it is more fun than just about anything I have driven. Both fast and quick. Radio sucks, lots of the plastic is really starting to look bad, but for 2300 bucks, what do you want?

City Rocket Scenespin , 05/15/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had this car for a little over a year now and it's been nothing but fun and reliable. Aside from the Ttop seals leaking, this machine is SOLID. Super fast city car. If a quick commute across the city at 80-90km/h is what you're in for, consider this about as necessary as any modern sport compact. Only majors needed since purchase were fuel pump and struts. Handles like my old 914 at high speeds! Good luck fitting anyone in the back. If you're 6', don't bother. It's a clipper ship in a bottle. New rims(17's), tires, chip it, exhaust and stereo = blow 95civis off the road. o_O