Used 1991 Nissan NX for Sale Near Me

Handling is first rate; this is a 2+1/2 passenger go-cart. Performance is pretty contemporary, 0-60 in 6.8 seconds if you can afford a new clutch every year and 7.4 seconds for the rest of us. Expect to get about 20 mpg in the city, 28mpg in mixed driving. The car is very pleasant to drive at highway speeds. Engine noise is muted and the car tracks beautifully. Seats are comfortable for two; consider the back seat for small kids only. Plenty of cargo room with the seat folded. Interior fabrics are look cheap and wear quickly. Radio stinks.

