Used 1991 Nissan NX for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NX searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NX
Read recent reviews for the Nissan NX
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.58 Reviews
Report abuse
munibond,04/29/2003
Handling is first rate; this is a 2+1/2 passenger go-cart. Performance is pretty contemporary, 0-60 in 6.8 seconds if you can afford a new clutch every year and 7.4 seconds for the rest of us. Expect to get about 20 mpg in the city, 28mpg in mixed driving. The car is very pleasant to drive at highway speeds. Engine noise is muted and the car tracks beautifully. Seats are comfortable for two; consider the back seat for small kids only. Plenty of cargo room with the seat folded. Interior fabrics are look cheap and wear quickly. Radio stinks.