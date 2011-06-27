  1. Home
Used 1991 Nissan NX 1600 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room33.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Length162.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
Curb weight2350 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Gray
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Vail White
