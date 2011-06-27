2019 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

Underrated Vic , 09/11/2019 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 21 of 24 people found this review helpful I rented this car and liked it enough to do some more research on it and leave a review. I drove it 1000 miles on a road trip and it was extremely comfortable. It had more than enough horses to pass. Cabin is quiet. Cruise control is easy to use. Plenty of standard tech. I'm baffled why I don't see more on the road. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

2019 SR SUPER BLACK. RICHARD , 08/16/2019 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 14 of 18 people found this review helpful My 2016 MAXIMA SV lease was up, loved the car so much decided to upgrade to a 2019 SR SUPER BLACK and optioned it out. 2ND TO NONE! for the $$ this car is BAD A**! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

For the price it comes with headaches John , 09/13/2019 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 26 of 35 people found this review helpful We bought a 2016 Maxima sr, new. We loved this car until the problems just kept mounting. It has been in the shop numerous times (oil leak) took 3 days to find and fix. At least four factory recalls, which were fixed. The latest a bracket holding the muffler up broke, $200 fix. Drove it home the emission light came on. Went back to the dealer $875.00 to replace an oxygen sensor but that wasn't the only problem. A transmission code pops up. Needs a new transmission the CVT is slipping. That is at least covered by the drivetrain warranty. The car has 43k miles. Garaged, no dirt roads, very little city driving mainly hwy, no abuse. I have had 2 Maxima's, 2 Altima's. and a 350z. Done with Nissan. Report Abuse

2019 Maxima Reserve is incredible! Mike Laboy , 03/21/2019 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 17 of 26 people found this review helpful We tried many other comparable makers and they weren't close in Quality, options, accessories or looks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse