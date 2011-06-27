Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,326
|$2,263
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,183
|$2,019
|$2,447
|Average
|$897
|$1,531
|$1,873
|Rough
|$610
|$1,043
|$1,299
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$3,091
|$3,642
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,758
|$3,260
|Average
|$1,343
|$2,091
|$2,495
|Rough
|$914
|$1,425
|$1,731
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,967
|$3,620
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,647
|$3,240
|Average
|$1,129
|$2,007
|$2,480
|Rough
|$768
|$1,367
|$1,720
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,890
|$3,739
|$4,678
|Clean
|$1,686
|$3,336
|$4,187
|Average
|$1,278
|$2,530
|$3,205
|Rough
|$870
|$1,723
|$2,223
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$2,103
|$2,586
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,877
|$2,314
|Average
|$778
|$1,423
|$1,771
|Rough
|$530
|$969
|$1,229
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,052
|$3,278
|$3,892
|Clean
|$1,830
|$2,925
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,387
|$2,218
|$2,666
|Rough
|$945
|$1,511
|$1,849
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$3,019
|$3,662
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,694
|$3,278
|Average
|$1,177
|$2,043
|$2,509
|Rough
|$801
|$1,391
|$1,740
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,614
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,325
|$2,333
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,769
|$2,181
|Rough
|$684
|$1,205
|$1,513
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,733
|$2,726
|$3,222
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,432
|$2,884
|Average
|$1,172
|$1,844
|$2,208
|Rough
|$798
|$1,256
|$1,531
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,640
|$3,119
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,356
|$2,792
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,786
|$2,137
|Rough
|$772
|$1,217
|$1,482
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$4,168
|$5,202
|Clean
|$1,901
|$3,719
|$4,656
|Average
|$1,441
|$2,820
|$3,564
|Rough
|$981
|$1,921
|$2,472
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$2,653
|$3,230
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,367
|$2,891
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,795
|$2,213
|Rough
|$695
|$1,223
|$1,535
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,690
|$3,275
|Clean
|$1,364
|$2,400
|$2,932
|Average
|$1,034
|$1,820
|$2,244
|Rough
|$704
|$1,240
|$1,556
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$3,325
|$4,031
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,966
|$3,608
|Average
|$1,298
|$2,249
|$2,762
|Rough
|$884
|$1,532
|$1,915
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$2,471
|$3,024
|Clean
|$1,226
|$2,204
|$2,707
|Average
|$930
|$1,671
|$2,072
|Rough
|$633
|$1,139
|$1,437
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,212
|$3,795
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,865
|$3,397
|Average
|$1,381
|$2,173
|$2,600
|Rough
|$940
|$1,480
|$1,803
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,739
|$3,331
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,444
|$2,982
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,853
|$2,282
|Rough
|$720
|$1,262
|$1,583
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,573
|$3,152
|Clean
|$1,273
|$2,296
|$2,822
|Average
|$965
|$1,741
|$2,160
|Rough
|$657
|$1,186
|$1,498
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,466
|$4,095
|Clean
|$1,965
|$3,092
|$3,665
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,345
|$2,805
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,597
|$1,946
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,895
|$3,450
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,582
|$3,088
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,958
|$2,364
|Rough
|$821
|$1,334
|$1,640
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,443
|$4,715
|$5,866
|Clean
|$2,180
|$4,207
|$5,250
|Average
|$1,652
|$3,190
|$4,019
|Rough
|$1,125
|$2,173
|$2,787
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$3,316
|$3,917
|Clean
|$1,881
|$2,958
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,426
|$2,243
|$2,684
|Rough
|$971
|$1,528
|$1,861
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$3,417
|$4,284
|Clean
|$1,524
|$3,049
|$3,834
|Average
|$1,155
|$2,312
|$2,935
|Rough
|$787
|$1,575
|$2,035
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$2,898
|$3,471
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,586
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,961
|$2,378
|Rough
|$809
|$1,336
|$1,649
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$4,131
|$4,940
|Clean
|$2,244
|$3,686
|$4,422
|Average
|$1,701
|$2,795
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,904
|$2,348
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$3,010
|$3,652
|Clean
|$1,548
|$2,685
|$3,269
|Average
|$1,174
|$2,036
|$2,502
|Rough
|$799
|$1,387
|$1,735
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,882
|$3,500
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,571
|$3,133
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,950
|$2,398
|Rough
|$761
|$1,328
|$1,663
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,897
|$4,683
|Clean
|$2,078
|$3,477
|$4,191
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,637
|$3,208
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,796
|$2,225
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$2,149
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,917
|$2,341
|Average
|$825
|$1,454
|$1,792
|Rough
|$562
|$990
|$1,243
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,836
|$3,236
|$3,941
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,887
|$3,527
|Average
|$1,241
|$2,189
|$2,700
|Rough
|$845
|$1,491
|$1,873
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$893
|$1,558
|$1,893
|Clean
|$796
|$1,390
|$1,695
|Average
|$604
|$1,054
|$1,297
|Rough
|$411
|$718
|$900
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$2,883
|$3,043
|Clean
|$2,244
|$2,572
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,701
|$1,950
|$2,085
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,329
|$1,446