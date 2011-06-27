  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1997 Ford F-250
  5. Appraisal value

1997 Ford F-250 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,326$2,263$2,734
Clean$1,183$2,019$2,447
Average$897$1,531$1,873
Rough$610$1,043$1,299
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$3,091$3,642
Clean$1,772$2,758$3,260
Average$1,343$2,091$2,495
Rough$914$1,425$1,731
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$2,967$3,620
Clean$1,489$2,647$3,240
Average$1,129$2,007$2,480
Rough$768$1,367$1,720
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,890$3,739$4,678
Clean$1,686$3,336$4,187
Average$1,278$2,530$3,205
Rough$870$1,723$2,223
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,151$2,103$2,586
Clean$1,027$1,877$2,314
Average$778$1,423$1,771
Rough$530$969$1,229
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,052$3,278$3,892
Clean$1,830$2,925$3,483
Average$1,387$2,218$2,666
Rough$945$1,511$1,849
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$3,019$3,662
Clean$1,553$2,694$3,278
Average$1,177$2,043$2,509
Rough$801$1,391$1,740
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,614$3,184
Clean$1,325$2,333$2,850
Average$1,004$1,769$2,181
Rough$684$1,205$1,513
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,733$2,726$3,222
Clean$1,546$2,432$2,884
Average$1,172$1,844$2,208
Rough$798$1,256$1,531
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,678$2,640$3,119
Clean$1,497$2,356$2,792
Average$1,135$1,786$2,137
Rough$772$1,217$1,482
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,131$4,168$5,202
Clean$1,901$3,719$4,656
Average$1,441$2,820$3,564
Rough$981$1,921$2,472
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,509$2,653$3,230
Clean$1,347$2,367$2,891
Average$1,021$1,795$2,213
Rough$695$1,223$1,535
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,529$2,690$3,275
Clean$1,364$2,400$2,932
Average$1,034$1,820$2,244
Rough$704$1,240$1,556
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,919$3,325$4,031
Clean$1,712$2,966$3,608
Average$1,298$2,249$2,762
Rough$884$1,532$1,915
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,375$2,471$3,024
Clean$1,226$2,204$2,707
Average$930$1,671$2,072
Rough$633$1,139$1,437
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,043$3,212$3,795
Clean$1,822$2,865$3,397
Average$1,381$2,173$2,600
Rough$940$1,480$1,803
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,739$3,331
Clean$1,395$2,444$2,982
Average$1,057$1,853$2,282
Rough$720$1,262$1,583
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,427$2,573$3,152
Clean$1,273$2,296$2,822
Average$965$1,741$2,160
Rough$657$1,186$1,498
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,203$3,466$4,095
Clean$1,965$3,092$3,665
Average$1,490$2,345$2,805
Rough$1,014$1,597$1,946
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,783$2,895$3,450
Clean$1,591$2,582$3,088
Average$1,206$1,958$2,364
Rough$821$1,334$1,640
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,443$4,715$5,866
Clean$2,180$4,207$5,250
Average$1,652$3,190$4,019
Rough$1,125$2,173$2,787
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,108$3,316$3,917
Clean$1,881$2,958$3,506
Average$1,426$2,243$2,684
Rough$971$1,528$1,861
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,709$3,417$4,284
Clean$1,524$3,049$3,834
Average$1,155$2,312$2,935
Rough$787$1,575$2,035
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,756$2,898$3,471
Clean$1,567$2,586$3,106
Average$1,188$1,961$2,378
Rough$809$1,336$1,649
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,515$4,131$4,940
Clean$2,244$3,686$4,422
Average$1,701$2,795$3,385
Rough$1,158$1,904$2,348
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,736$3,010$3,652
Clean$1,548$2,685$3,269
Average$1,174$2,036$2,502
Rough$799$1,387$1,735
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,653$2,882$3,500
Clean$1,475$2,571$3,133
Average$1,118$1,950$2,398
Rough$761$1,328$1,663
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,329$3,897$4,683
Clean$2,078$3,477$4,191
Average$1,575$2,637$3,208
Rough$1,072$1,796$2,225
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,220$2,149$2,616
Clean$1,089$1,917$2,341
Average$825$1,454$1,792
Rough$562$990$1,243
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,836$3,236$3,941
Clean$1,638$2,887$3,527
Average$1,241$2,189$2,700
Rough$845$1,491$1,873
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$893$1,558$1,893
Clean$796$1,390$1,695
Average$604$1,054$1,297
Rough$411$718$900
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-250 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,515$2,883$3,043
Clean$2,244$2,572$2,724
Average$1,701$1,950$2,085
Rough$1,158$1,329$1,446
Sell my 1997 Ford F-250 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Ford F-250 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $796 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,390 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $796 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,390 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Ford F-250, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $796 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,390 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Ford F-250. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Ford F-250 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Ford F-250 ranges from $411 to $1,893, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Ford F-250 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.