Used 2001 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Daily commuters delight daily commuter , 09/04/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my truck in 2001. my registration date was 9-11. This truck got 94,000 on original tires. 105,000 on brakes. 160,000 and counting on the clutch. I just took off the seat covers and the seats are like brand new. I'm giving the truck to my son and I believe he will continue to enjoy it. I just got the front wheel alignment done for the first time last week. Mostly freeway miles but I have taken it in the mountains and to the ocean. I got 24 miles to the gallon but I had to cruise at 63 miles an hour to do it. If you put 89 octane in it you will get the 27 miles a gallon they claim. And you get to go 65 miles an hour. I will miss this vehicle. Report Abuse

True to it's Nissan/Datsun heritage anymouse1 , 02/13/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned 3 of these trucks, starting with a 1970 Datsun PL521 (my first truck), and a 95 Nissan Hardbody XE. This 2001 base model XE 4 cylinder 5 speed is as good and reliable as the prior trucks. I bought it in June 2008 and it had only 85K on it. It now has 116K, and is barely broken in. When I first got it, I repainted it the original Silver and installed a new set of Firestone A/T tires. I've only performed basics maintenance and a tune up and a newer battery. I've driven this truck on one long trip to MO to bring back a bass boat from my Dad's place. It towed pretty well, even in the Western VA mountains. (3rd gear up hills) I highly recommend this truck! Report Abuse

My first Pick-up Frontier Frank , 04/06/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought brand-new. Went into dealership to purchase another type of vehicle could not make a deal and asked if they had any of the new super-charged pick-ups. Drove it, bought it and 9 years later have no regrets. It's the most fun vehicle to drive and the workmanship and paint of the vehicle have been outstanding. Turned out the dealer I bought it from was the best I have ever dealt with. Report Abuse

I love Frontiers mutants-dad , 11/05/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I've had no maintenance problems with it. It hauls what I need it to haul. The price was right and it got great mileage for a truck. It was built so tough that when I was involved in an accident with a dumb kid driving a Sequoia my little truck got the better of that big SUV. Report Abuse