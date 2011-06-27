Used 2001 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews
Daily commuters delight
I bought my truck in 2001. my registration date was 9-11. This truck got 94,000 on original tires. 105,000 on brakes. 160,000 and counting on the clutch. I just took off the seat covers and the seats are like brand new. I'm giving the truck to my son and I believe he will continue to enjoy it. I just got the front wheel alignment done for the first time last week. Mostly freeway miles but I have taken it in the mountains and to the ocean. I got 24 miles to the gallon but I had to cruise at 63 miles an hour to do it. If you put 89 octane in it you will get the 27 miles a gallon they claim. And you get to go 65 miles an hour. I will miss this vehicle.
True to it's Nissan/Datsun heritage
I've owned 3 of these trucks, starting with a 1970 Datsun PL521 (my first truck), and a 95 Nissan Hardbody XE. This 2001 base model XE 4 cylinder 5 speed is as good and reliable as the prior trucks. I bought it in June 2008 and it had only 85K on it. It now has 116K, and is barely broken in. When I first got it, I repainted it the original Silver and installed a new set of Firestone A/T tires. I've only performed basics maintenance and a tune up and a newer battery. I've driven this truck on one long trip to MO to bring back a bass boat from my Dad's place. It towed pretty well, even in the Western VA mountains. (3rd gear up hills) I highly recommend this truck!
My first Pick-up
Bought brand-new. Went into dealership to purchase another type of vehicle could not make a deal and asked if they had any of the new super-charged pick-ups. Drove it, bought it and 9 years later have no regrets. It's the most fun vehicle to drive and the workmanship and paint of the vehicle have been outstanding. Turned out the dealer I bought it from was the best I have ever dealt with.
I love Frontiers
I love this truck. I've had no maintenance problems with it. It hauls what I need it to haul. The price was right and it got great mileage for a truck. It was built so tough that when I was involved in an accident with a dumb kid driving a Sequoia my little truck got the better of that big SUV.
Love-it, if you can afford fuel
This truck can go anywhere, and do just about anything. I keep it nice and clean and get so many compliments on its beefy, in your face look. I like the fact that I can work on it myself easily, even though I have had no major problems just the normal wear items. The rear bumper is hard to keep from chips even though I have factory oversized mud flaps. Love the color med. blue with dark gray trim. The worst is the mileage 13.5 around town, and 15.4 on a trip, for a small truck?? I have buddies with full sized trucks who do better. But I still like the truck.
