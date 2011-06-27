Used 2012 Nissan Cube Consumer Reviews

starwishes13 , 02/14/2012

35 of 120 people found this review helpful

Like many, when i first saw the cube i though it looked a little odd, like a shoebox. But once you step inside, the deisign is amazing and the interior is suprisingly spacious. I thought it would be a bad idea to get a brand new car as my first car, but with this car, its not. Its short so its easy to park, u-turns are a breeze, and it has excellent visibility, making this an excellent choice for a new driver like me. The safety features are also a great bonus. I HIGHLY recommend this car for any one who wants an eye-catching car thats fun to drive.