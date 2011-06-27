Used 2012 Nissan Cube Consumer Reviews
very awesome car
Like many, when i first saw the cube i though it looked a little odd, like a shoebox. But once you step inside, the deisign is amazing and the interior is suprisingly spacious. I thought it would be a bad idea to get a brand new car as my first car, but with this car, its not. Its short so its easy to park, u-turns are a breeze, and it has excellent visibility, making this an excellent choice for a new driver like me. The safety features are also a great bonus. I HIGHLY recommend this car for any one who wants an eye-catching car thats fun to drive.
Quirky and fun!
The cube won out against the Kia Soul. My cube is so spacious. With the rear seats down, I fit a dresser and 2 boxes of clothes in the back! Does not handle great in the snow, but I can't be too judgmental on that piece since my previous car was an SUV. Also disappointed in the audio system. Imports usually have high quality speakers as stock, not Nissan. Overall, I grade this car as a solid B. The quirky and fun design makes driving it a blast and I have never had anything go wrong with it.
