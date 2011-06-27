Estimated values
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,267
|$4,853
|$6,129
|Clean
|$3,062
|$4,550
|$5,726
|Average
|$2,652
|$3,944
|$4,921
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,339
|$4,115
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,785
|$5,248
|$6,433
|Clean
|$3,547
|$4,920
|$6,010
|Average
|$3,072
|$4,265
|$5,165
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,610
|$4,320
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,220
|$4,532
|$5,594
|Clean
|$3,018
|$4,249
|$5,227
|Average
|$2,614
|$3,683
|$4,491
|Rough
|$2,209
|$3,117
|$3,756
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,027
|$5,571
|$6,825
|Clean
|$3,774
|$5,224
|$6,376
|Average
|$3,268
|$4,528
|$5,479
|Rough
|$2,763
|$3,833
|$4,583