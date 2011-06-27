Used 2015 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

Transmission gave away at 378 miles! Matts Mathews , 07/12/2015 SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful After two months of research, i decided to go purchase a new Armada SV to avoid the troubles that come with a used one. Everything was fine until recently & i even loved the driving experience- it even gave me 13 mpg in city as stated in their manifesto ,haven't driven it long enough to comment on on Highway mpg . However just 2 weeks of ownership and 378 miles, the transmission gave away at a stop sign near a small bridge and the vehicle started rolling backwards. I barely managed to drive it back home,On further inspection the transmission fluid leaked all over the place, still don't know what the exact problem is but its most likely the transmission. Unfortunately this happened on a Saturday evening, hence no support or on call. I have to wait until Monday to report this issue to the dealership, and will update this review on how it goes after that. Either ways, this was not expected from a new Armada- which is supposed to be a rock solid vehicle. Disappointing!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Armada, designed to die at 5 years. Mike davis , 04/22/2016 SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 36 of 43 people found this review helpful Alternator won't power everything, and charge battery at idle. All engine electrical connections designed to fail at 5 year mark. ECU programming for electrical system programmed incorrect from factory. Nissan doesn't lube axle splines or wheel bearing packs from factory- life span 5 years max. Nissan uses sub standard rebranded batteries- life span- max 2 years- no warranty. All front end electrical connections copper wire crimped (not soldered) into pot metal eyelets, bolted to a painted screw hole with painted tin bolts and screws. Voltage transmission efficiency below 25%. 128 bad ground connections in front end. Electrical system programmed to read full charge at 12.1 volts, 11.1 at battery. Impossible to get full charge, even with zero load on system. Differentials and gear are Dana made in Mexico. No heat treating. Expect to replace diffs at least once before warranty expiration. Alternator located at bottom of engine. Deep water will destroy alternator before water gets to running boards. Nissan warranty only covers broken parts. So if your shocks wear out at 20k miles, but don't "break", nissan won't cover them. If your unlubed bearing packs wear out at 20k miles, but don't break into little pieces, nissan won't warranty them. If your axle shaft splines start clanking at 25k miles from lack of lube, nissan will neither fix them, or warranty them, unless they break in two. OEM original rear brake caliper piston holes not drilled parallel. No rear brake operation since new. But not "broken". Nissan won't warranty or repair brakes because they are not "broken" - true since they were also unused and not operable since new. Nissan left all AC service port caps off after recharging AC system. Refused to replace the caps they lost because AC system was not "broken". Nissan front brake calipers, poor design. Traps water and dirt in slider assembly. When nissan performed brake job, they did not replace or clean sliders, did not lube sliders. Sliders stopped working causing brake application to move all force to bearing packs and tie rods. Front original brakes lasted 14k miles. Front bearing hubs lasted 35k miles as a result of brake slider contamination. Bad front brake force geometry also wore out tie rod ends at 50k miles. Nissan won't warranty them because they are not "broken". Brake lights blew one hour after driving car off the lot. Dealership refused to cover them under warranty. Rear tire blew perfect circle 2.5" hole in center of sidewall, in front of dealership at 400 miles. Nissan would not warranty "blem" OEM tires. Front shocks wore out at 14k miles of highway driving. Nissan would not warranty them because they were not "broken". All ball joints wore out due to no lube from factory (OEM) at 50k miles. Nissan refused to warranty them because they were not "broken". Electrical connections in pax window stopped working at 70k miles as did driver seat controls. Nissan refused to warranty them because they are not "broken". Nissan claims 9000lb towing capable with tow package.... Only on runway flat surface. For suspension, brakes, and performance to stay within minimum factory norms, limit tow weight to 4500lbs. Even at only 4500lbs you will be in far right lane, 45mph max, flashers on, with trans overheating if you go up 10% grade for more than two miles. Not possible to tow 4500lb trailer from Yuma to San Diego. Not possible to tow 4500lb boat from Sacramento to Reno. Minimally possible to tow 4500lb boat through Appalacians.

Still better looking than the competition Bruce stevens , 10/18/2015 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 7/9 (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought a platinum reserve 4x4. To replace our 2005 Armada LE that has 230000 miles still looks great and is our second car. Replacing my 2001 Frontier. That frontier replaced my 1995 nissan pickup. Needless to say I have had great success with Nissan vehicles. I expect the same with the new one. If I have a problem that's why I have the extended warranty. Love all the bells and whistles. Looked at the competition and the Armada feels more luxurious. Of course the gas mileage isn't the best . I knew that before buying. I always make sure it gets the schedule maintenance and pre check before long trips. I highly recommend the Armada over any other SUV

Break Pads go out!! & Dismall Fuel Economy Kevin R , 07/22/2015 SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful New Nissan Armada with just 700 Miles on it, On my way home the brake light came on and I had no braking power, while I was on the highway. There was a grinding noise and a buzzing sound. Luckily, I made it to a service station and had it checked out. They called me today saying it was fine now but are suggesting I replace the front and rear rotors and pads plus changing the brake fluid that could cost up to $1500, luckily the warranty covers it for now. After further research, they found out it not a mechanical issue, but its the a computer issue that Nissan needs to address. Called up Nissan Consumer affairs, and they keep saying the same thing- We are looking at this, regional specialist will call you etc etc. Oh, and one another fun fact- 12 Mpg is the most you can get, this is after i tested it on the highway at 60 miles with 1500 RPM. Good luck with finding those magical numbers 15 & 19 MPG!!!