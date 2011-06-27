Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews
All around perfect car...
My first car was a black 1990 model 240SX with the five speed manual transmission. It had 170K miles on it and was twelve years old. I drove the car for five years with minimal repairs. When I sold the car it had $260K miles on it and was in rough shape. It still drove and shifted perfectly, but the headlights would not longer go down, the paint was peeling off the car in chunks, and the seats were comming appart. If I could do things over, I would have kept the car and invested the money I threw away on a newer Hyundai in it.
Overview
Fun car to drive. Back seat is tight for passengers, able to haul quite a bit with the back seat down. Car hit 120,000 miles and we started to have mechanical problems. Giving it up as it is starting to eat to much into the wallet.
This is the car you've been looking for
This car has good torque, a huge array of aftermarket and japanese parts, seats two adults and two children or small adults, gets insanely good mileage (30mpg on the freeway with good driving habits), and handles better than a porsche 944 from the same year. Parts are priced about average, though they can be hard to get out of a junkyard. And the car even looks pretty cool.
love it
This is my second 1990 240. Its a great car, looks fanastic, drives great and never gives me any problems. I would highly recommend this as a used car buy. Nissan only put 3 valves per cylinder but that lowers your insurance and the performance is still great. Only problem, the radios wear out fast. And I love my dealership (Midway Motors)
240sx
Great base for any car lover and someone who wants to start drifting/racing.
