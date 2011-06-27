  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 240SX
  4. Used 1990 Nissan 240SX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 240SX
5(73%)4(23%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
30 reviews
Write a review
See all 240SXES for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,788 - $6,487
Used 240SX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

All around perfect car...

jamiedsmith, 12/16/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

My first car was a black 1990 model 240SX with the five speed manual transmission. It had 170K miles on it and was twelve years old. I drove the car for five years with minimal repairs. When I sold the car it had $260K miles on it and was in rough shape. It still drove and shifted perfectly, but the headlights would not longer go down, the paint was peeling off the car in chunks, and the seats were comming appart. If I could do things over, I would have kept the car and invested the money I threw away on a newer Hyundai in it.

Report Abuse

Overview

Tornado07, 04/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fun car to drive. Back seat is tight for passengers, able to haul quite a bit with the back seat down. Car hit 120,000 miles and we started to have mechanical problems. Giving it up as it is starting to eat to much into the wallet.

Report Abuse

This is the car you've been looking for

drink, 04/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has good torque, a huge array of aftermarket and japanese parts, seats two adults and two children or small adults, gets insanely good mileage (30mpg on the freeway with good driving habits), and handles better than a porsche 944 from the same year. Parts are priced about average, though they can be hard to get out of a junkyard. And the car even looks pretty cool.

Report Abuse

love it

Big Ali, 05/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my second 1990 240. Its a great car, looks fanastic, drives great and never gives me any problems. I would highly recommend this as a used car buy. Nissan only put 3 valves per cylinder but that lowers your insurance and the performance is still great. Only problem, the radios wear out fast. And I love my dealership (Midway Motors)

Report Abuse

240sx

srboy, 11/03/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great base for any car lover and someone who wants to start drifting/racing.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 240SXES for sale

Related Used 1990 Nissan 240SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles