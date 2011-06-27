Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,298
|$4,498
|$5,233
|Clean
|$3,095
|$4,214
|$4,891
|Average
|$2,689
|$3,646
|$4,208
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,077
|$3,526
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,911
|$5,675
|$6,749
|Clean
|$3,671
|$5,317
|$6,309
|Average
|$3,190
|$4,599
|$5,428
|Rough
|$2,709
|$3,882
|$4,548
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,663
|$5,111
|$5,994
|Clean
|$3,438
|$4,788
|$5,603
|Average
|$2,987
|$4,142
|$4,821
|Rough
|$2,537
|$3,496
|$4,038
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,675
|$4,681
|$5,301
|Clean
|$3,449
|$4,385
|$4,955
|Average
|$2,997
|$3,794
|$4,263
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,202
|$3,571