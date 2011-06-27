Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Consumer Reviews

Great SUV for under $5K az66bug , 10/25/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this Montero 2 years ago after doing allot of research for a reliable SUV for under $5K; this was one of 5 suggested. I didn't want something big like a Expedition or small like a Escape and this fit the bill. It had 141,000 miles and I knew it would need some money for maintenance items like timing belt, etc. I only paid $3800.00 so had room to do these repairs. Although I did have a cooling issue that turned out to be the radiator, overall I am happy with this Montero. It's a 3rd vehicle that I bought for hauling around the dogs and Home Depot runs that I drive allot more just because it's pretty fun to drive and simplistic in nature, which I like. Report Abuse

Good used rig monteroguy , 09/05/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my '97 Montero used with 98,000 miles on odometer. Spent some money to replace timing belt, leaking waterpump and new muffler. Needed a 4WD SUV to explore backwoods and unpaved roads. The Montero meets all the requirements very, very well. It is well built, tough and I still get 20 MPG on the highway! Reliability is still unknown to me as I have only owned it for two months. Did a 1,100 mile drive with no problems what so ever. It took us every where and never complained. I am very happy with my decision to buy a Montero.

SUV for under $5K az66bug , 08/05/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this 1997 Montero (full-size) LS 2 years ago after a ton of research on a GOOD SUV under $5K. I never heard of this SUV until I was researching and overall I'm impressed keeping in mind this is a 16yr old SUV. I knew my requirements and knew I had to get the Montero under $5K if the timing belt wasn't replaced recently. I found one locally with under 150,000 mile (141,236 to be exact). I had quite a bit of Maintenance work done, timing belt/water pump first, then within 6 months all the fluids and filters replaced. This is my 3rd car and is only driven about 5k miles annually. Although I've put some work into this Montero it's a rough tough SUV; truck like feel.

Best car I've ever owned slver , 11/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car! I bought it new in 97 and Im so happy its lasted. Its reliable, very little repair, small stuff, but mainly the typical brake and tire service required for midsize trucks. Living in Southern California, I mostly drive town and freeway but also some off-road in the mountains - nice to have during our heavy rains. At 100,000 miles, my mechanic says Ive only half used up the engine so heres looking at another happy 12 years!