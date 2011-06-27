Vehicle overview

As charging stations become common in city centers across the country, electric vehicles are starting to get a little more practical, especially if you have a short commute. If you're shopping for a new EV, you'll find that the 2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV is the least expensive entry point into all-electric transportation. Although its sheer affordability is compelling, the i-MiEV has some significant downsides that might make it less of a bargain than it initially appears.

To its credit, the Mitsubishi i-MiEV is likely to meet most shoppers' basic requirements for an electric vehicle. Small and lightweight, this four-door hatchback feels almost spirited in city traffic, and it's extremely easy to maneuver and park. However, if your daily drive includes highway travel, you'll find that the i-MiEV's skinny tires and fairly basic suspension result in a bouncy ride. Accelerating up to cruising speed might also test your patience: Mitsubishi's EV takes nearly 15 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is quite slow, even for an electric car in this price range.

By far the biggest issue with the Mitsubishi i-MiEV, though, is whether you can wait for it to recharge once you've reached your destination. Even if you have access to a Level 2 (240-volt) charging station, it takes 7-8 hours to recover a full charge. If you can only charge at 120 volts, expect to wait at least twice as long. Further, the car has an EPA-estimated range of only 62 miles, and in our Mitsubishi i-MiEV long-term test (/mitsubishi/i-miev/2012/long-term-road-test/wrap-up.html), we were never able to drive farther than 58 miles on a single charge.

For most EV shoppers, the pioneering Nissan Leaf will prove far more practical than the i-MiEV, as it offers a lot more range, quicker recharging times and a much nicer interior. Priced a bit lower than the Nissan, the Chevrolet Spark EV offers impressive performance and range, but it's only available in California and Oregon and its charging times are just as long as the Mitsubishi's. The sporty Fiat 500e is another interesting choice, but it's pricey and only sold in California. Finally, there's the Ford Focus Electric, the roomiest car in this class. It costs the most, but it's available nationwide and has a long list of amenities and high-tech options. All of these cars are likely to be easier to own than the 2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV, which is really only suitable for city dwellers with consistent access to a Level 2 charger.