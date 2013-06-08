Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV for Sale Near Me
11 listings
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$6,500$1,083 Below Market
- 16,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,899$1,139 Below Market
- 31,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599$460 Below Market
- 48,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,497
- 34,384 milesDelivery Available*
$7,990
- 44,406 miles
$6,599
- 29,160 milesDelivery Available*
$8,990
- 41,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,900
- 38,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,987
- 8,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,499
- 12,360 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi i-MiEV
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi i-MiEV
Overall Consumer Rating4.613 Reviews
Report abuse
believe,08/06/2013
I can hardly believe how well this vehicle handles! My wife and I made the purchase in Virginia and drove it to Eastern Pennsylvania (our home). We drove through some wicked storms and a ton of traffic around DC and Baltimore and all I can say is this car is a dream to drive. We were able to stop at dealers (Nissan) for FREE charges on the way home. Our cost $0!! 169 miles for free!!! I'll be using it for work and our average cost will be around $2.51 per 100 miles or $12.55 for 500 miles of driving. You can't beat that! If I fill it up over night, the cost goes even lower.
