Used 2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV for Sale Near Me
11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,987
- 21,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$1,083 Below Market
- 16,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,899$1,139 Below Market
- 31,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599$460 Below Market
- 8,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,499
- 48,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,497
- 12,360 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
- 34,384 milesDelivery Available*
$7,990
- 44,406 miles
$6,599
- 29,160 milesDelivery Available*
$8,990
- 41,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi i-MiEV searches:
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Related Mitsubishi i-MiEV info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer South Portland ME
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Vancouver WA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Hampton VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Mckinney TX
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Scottsdale AZ
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Memphis TN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer New Orleans LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2015 Philadelphia PA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017 Ontario CA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 Aurora CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.