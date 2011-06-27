Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
11 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20122016
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$15K
Price

Rating

Mileage

5K50K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

110115
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $7,499

    2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES

    8,905 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Chase Autoplex - Lancaster / Texas

    Excellent condition I-miev. We can ship it anywhere! $500 to ship to california and florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H42GU000321
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,590

    2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES

    12,360 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H40GU000317
    Stock: 2000630318
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $5,987

    2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES

    38,378 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Peak Kia - Littleton / Colorado

    ** BUY ONLINE **** WE DELIVER TO YOU **** (303) 904-7800 **One Owner, Automatic, Clean Vehicle History Report. 126/99 City/Highway MPG White RWD 1-Speed Automatic AC Synchronous Electric MotorLocated in Littleton CO, serving the greater Denver area, including Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Englewood, Centennial, Arvada, and Aurora. Please call 303-562-0442.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H41EU024719
    Stock: EU024719
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • $6,500Good Deal | $1,083 below market

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    21,919 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina

    We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website.  We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H12CU025235
    Stock: 025235
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,899Good Deal | $1,139 below market

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    16,540 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cerritos Mitsubishi - Cerritos / California

    Low miles for a 2012! This 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE, has a great White exterior, and a clean Brown interior! AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H13CU022358
    Stock: C3788P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,599Fair Deal | $460 below market

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    31,435 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H19CU009310
    Stock: 18638757
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,497Fair Deal

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    48,494 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia

    **GREAT MPG, **ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE, **SUPER LOW MILES, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES AC Synchronous Electric Motor RWD Raspberry Metallic Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Excellent all-electric efficiency affordable price typically cheaper to power than gas-only models crisp acceleration quiet cabin. Source: Edmunds Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H19CU026821
    Stock: 10267C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2020

  • $7,990

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    34,384 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H13CU021503
    Stock: 2000557741
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $6,599

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES

    44,406 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H10CU033012
    Stock: 19071753
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,990

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    29,160 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H12CU014946
    Stock: 2000639031
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $5,900

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES

    41,481 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama

    LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Parking sensors.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JA3215H1XCU029792
    Stock: 029792
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi i-MiEV
  4. Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
i-MiEV Reviews & Specs

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.