- $7,499
2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES8,905 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chase Autoplex - Lancaster / Texas
Excellent condition I-miev. We can ship it anywhere! $500 to ship to california and florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H42GU000321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,590
2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES12,360 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H40GU000317
Stock: 2000630318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,987
2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES38,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peak Kia - Littleton / Colorado
** BUY ONLINE **** WE DELIVER TO YOU **** (303) 904-7800 **One Owner, Automatic, Clean Vehicle History Report. 126/99 City/Highway MPG White RWD 1-Speed Automatic AC Synchronous Electric MotorLocated in Littleton CO, serving the greater Denver area, including Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Englewood, Centennial, Arvada, and Aurora. Please call 303-562-0442.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H41EU024719
Stock: EU024719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $6,500Good Deal | $1,083 below market
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE21,919 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H12CU025235
Stock: 025235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,899Good Deal | $1,139 below market
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE16,540 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cerritos Mitsubishi - Cerritos / California
Low miles for a 2012! This 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE, has a great White exterior, and a clean Brown interior! AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H13CU022358
Stock: C3788P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,599Fair Deal | $460 below market
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE31,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H19CU009310
Stock: 18638757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,497Fair Deal
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE48,494 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
**GREAT MPG, **ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE, **SUPER LOW MILES, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES AC Synchronous Electric Motor RWD Raspberry Metallic Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Excellent all-electric efficiency affordable price typically cheaper to power than gas-only models crisp acceleration quiet cabin. Source: Edmunds Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H19CU026821
Stock: 10267C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $7,990
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE34,384 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H13CU021503
Stock: 2000557741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $6,599
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES44,406 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H10CU033012
Stock: 19071753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE29,160 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H12CU014946
Stock: 2000639031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,900
2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES41,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Parking sensors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H1XCU029792
Stock: 029792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
