Vehicle overview

For something supposedly killed back in the 1990s, the electric car is certainly exhibiting a lot of postmortem vitality. The newest spark of life for the electric car segment is the 2012 Mitsubishi i, a subcompact that Mitsubishi is positioning as the value-priced choice for an all-electric car.

By value, we're talking about a purchase price of a bit more than $20,000 once the $7,500 federal tax credit is factored in (residents of certain states qualify for other credits as well). Of course, you'll likely be springing for a 240-volt home charger as well, so there's some more expense. Still, the Nissan Leaf is the next most affordable 2012 full-electric model in the segment, and it offers a post-tax-credit starting price in the high $20Ks. The Mitsubishi i is also cheaper than plug-in hybrids like the Prius Plug-In and Chevrolet Volt.

Another plus is that this Mitsubishi i delivers a thoroughly agreeable time behind the wheel, with crisp acceleration, responsive handling and a smooth ride. Other than the muted whir of its electric motor, there's little to set it apart from any gas-only subcompact. It'll cost you less to charge the i than it would to pay for gas, but keep in mind that these potential savings take a hit in states with tiered electricity rates that increase cost as you use more juice.

One of the Mitsubishi i's primary drawbacks concerns its size. There's not a lot of in-cabin storage space, and the i offers the least amount of cargo capacity in its segment. Then there's the matter of range. With just 62 miles between no charge and a full charge, the Mitsubishi i is tethered by the shortest range in the electric-car segment. In comparison, the Leaf's range is 73 miles, while the 2013 Ford Focus Electric promises 85-100 miles.

As it runs out of juice, the i will need to be charged, and doing so reveals another of its shortcomings: longish charge time relative to some rivals. This Mitsu goes from no charge to full charge in 7 hours using a 240-volt home charging unit, and while this is competitive with the charge time required of the Nissan Leaf, it falls short relative to the Focus Electric's claimed 3-4 hours.

All things considered, the i strikes us as a pretty niche-oriented offering. If you can afford it, the Nissan Leaf is a more useful and upscale electric car overall. Green-focused buyers in this price range who have longer commutes (or those who live in apartments, since the Mitsu's home charging unit isn't an option in that situation) will want to check out the Toyota Prius C hybrid or the diesel-powered Volkswagen Golf TDI. Still, if it fits your way of life, the 2012 Mitsubishi i is an agreeable choice, and it will certainly satisfy those looking to enter the electric-car segment in the most affordable way.