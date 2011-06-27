Vehicle overview

Mini has expanded its lineup yet again, and the 2013 Mini Cooper Paceman represents its most spacious coupe offering to date. The all-new Paceman is fundamentally a two-door version of the Mini Countryman. This tall hatchback/crossover is meant to capture the hearts and minds of consumers who feel that a regular hardtop Cooper or Clubman is too small or that the Countryman is too SUV-ish.

Mechanically, the Countryman and the Paceman are very similar, though the Paceman is the sportier of the two models. It rides a bit closer to the ground, for example, and there are subtle styling differences, including a lower roof line, a more raked tailgate, swollen rear quarter panels and blacked-out roof pillars, all of which give it a tougher look. Although the 2013 Mini Paceman isn't as nimble as the regular Cooper, it's still very fun to drive, with quick steering and brisk acceleration when equipped with either of the turbocharged engines. You can also get it with all-wheel drive, something that isn't offered on smaller Coopers. Of course, Mini offers a wide range of customization possibilities for it as well.

Unfortunately, the 2013 Mini Paceman suffers from many of the downsides that affect the Countryman, including slow acceleration with the base engine and a price that rises to luxury-brand levels when tempting, big-ticket options are added. You should also keep in mind that unlike the Countryman, the Mini Paceman doesn't have a rear bench seat option, so seating capacity tops out at four.

It's safe to say that you'll find cheaper and more practical transportation in the form of traditional crossovers like the 2014 Mazda CX-5 or performance hatchbacks like the 2013 Ford Focus ST or 2013 Volkswagen GTI and Golf R. On the high end, you could get into a more prestigious BMW X1 for about what it costs for a loaded Paceman.

Then again, none of those vehicles can match the 2013 Mini Paceman's style and personality. If you truly want a big Mini Cooper hatchback, or you just like the idea of a crossover with only two doors, we can still recommend the new Paceman.