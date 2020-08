Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman for Sale Near Me

Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma

6-Speed manual transmission Dual Pane Panoramic sunroof Heated front bucket seats Power folding heated exterior mirrors 6-speaker audio system with HiDef radio CD/MP3 streaming audio Bluetooth Cruise controlSport leather steering wheel ABS Chili Red with Carbon Black leatherette upholstery Good Car Fax report - no accidents listed. ADDITIONAL PHOTOS ON OUR WEBSITE www.autoshowcasetulsa.com Welcome to Auto Showcase of Tulsa Oklahoma. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality Motor Cars available and provide Customer Service to Match. We have a regular inventory of Pre-Owned late model cars trucks and sport utility vehicles. We are not a high pressure dealership just real people with real quality vehicles. Give us a shot to prove ourselves and earn your business. Purchase your next used car at Auto Showcase of Tulsa. We base our success on YOUR satisfaction. NOTICE Although we attempt to keep inventories current we cannot guarantee that located vehicles will still be available for sale. To be sure CONTACT THE DEALER FIRST.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

VIN: WMWSS5C57EWN49669

Stock: 5471A

Certified Pre-Owned: No