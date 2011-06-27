Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,202
|$8,934
|$10,419
|Clean
|$6,857
|$8,499
|$9,887
|Average
|$6,167
|$7,628
|$8,823
|Rough
|$5,477
|$6,757
|$7,759
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,608
|$10,048
|$12,125
|Clean
|$7,244
|$9,558
|$11,506
|Average
|$6,515
|$8,579
|$10,268
|Rough
|$5,786
|$7,599
|$9,030
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,207
|$10,102
|$11,730
|Clean
|$7,814
|$9,610
|$11,131
|Average
|$7,028
|$8,625
|$9,933
|Rough
|$6,242
|$7,640
|$8,735
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,181
|$12,667
|$14,797
|Clean
|$9,694
|$12,049
|$14,041
|Average
|$8,718
|$10,814
|$12,530
|Rough
|$7,743
|$9,579
|$11,019