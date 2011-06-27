Vehicle overview

More than a decade after its humble relaunch with the Cooper hatchback, the Mini auto brand has grown to include more than a half-dozen models, many of which really aren't that mini in their dimensions. One of the latest additions is the 2014 Mini Cooper Paceman. This two-door hatchback/crossover creation beckons buyers who fell in love with the original Cooper's distinctive looks but ultimately decided it was too small for their needs.

Built on the same foundation as the British automaker's largest entry, the four-door Countryman wagon, the Paceman re-creates the Cooper hardtop's iconic shape and sporty driving dynamics on a slightly bigger scale. The Paceman's Mini DNA shines through in its solid handling, precise steering and the satisfying acceleration provided by its available turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Like other Minis, the Paceman offers a long list of available options, from purely aesthetic items like racing stripes to hardware upgrades like all-wheel drive.

Not surprisingly, though, the Paceman also shares some of the Countryman's weaknesses, including an uninspiring base engine, a relatively small cargo hold and a price tag that can stretch rather high when loaded up with options. When you consider that the four-passenger Mini Paceman also costs more than a Countryman while giving you one less seat and two fewer doors, the value proposition gets even more questionable.

Understandably, there are a number of compact crossover and hatchback models that are both more affordable and functional. Examples include sporty crossovers like the 2014 Mazda CX-5, small but still stylish models like the freshly redesigned Kia Soul or performance-oriented hatchbacks like the Ford Focus ST and Volkswagen GTI. Near-luxury models like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 can also be had for the cost of a heavily optioned 2014 Mini Cooper Paceman.

Then again, none of those vehicles can match the 2014 Mini Paceman's style and personality. If you truly want a big Mini Cooper hatchback, or you just like the idea of a crossover with only two doors, we can still recommend the Paceman.