Close

Toyota of Portland - Portland / Oregon

**COME WITH BIKE/SNOWBOARD RACK**This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping MINI Cooper Paceman.It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage MINI Cooper Paceman. A rare find these days.More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman:The MINI brand has always been about value, fuel economy and sporty small-car appeal. The Paceman brings all the MINI fun to a (slightly) bigger package. Fuel economy is estimated as good as 41 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive is available as well for all-weather sure-footedness.Strengths of this model include cute styling, Great handling, diminutive size, and sporty characterHere at Toyota of Portland on Broadway, We take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at with us is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:* Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try!* Free Car Wash with Any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Toyota of Portland on Broadway is part of The O'Brien Auto Group and we've been locally owned and managed since 1986. Our philosophy is very simple: Make your buying and ownership experience as easy and as enjoyable as possible!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSS1C58DWN93932

Stock: T8052

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2018