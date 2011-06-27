Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman for Sale Near Me
- $11,987Great Deal | $916 below market
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S76,064 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Hanover - Hanover / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C51DWN48936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,891Good Deal
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S43,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Driveline Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this MINI Cooper Paceman treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. In addition to being well-cared for, this MINI Cooper Paceman has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman: The MINI brand has always been about value, fuel economy and sporty small-car appeal. The Paceman brings all the MINI fun to a (slightly) bigger package. Fuel economy is estimated as good as 41 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive is available as well for all-weather sure-footedness. Interesting features of this model are cute styling, Great handling, diminutive size, and sporty character
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C54DWN66461
Stock: N66461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$9,195Fair Deal | $251 below market
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S90,141 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
REDUCED FROM $10,821! Oxford Green metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior, S trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Seats, Moonroof, PREMIUM PKG 2, Turbo Charged Engine, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 17 X 7.0 5-STAR DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOY.. 6-SPEED MANUAL GETRAG TRANSMISSION, ALL-SEASON TIRES, SATELLITE RADIO, XENON HEADLIGHTS. CLICK NOW!OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG 2 pwr dual pane tilt/sliding panoramic sunroof, auto headlights, rain sensing windshield wipers, auto climate control, XENON HEADLIGHTS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, 17 X 7.0 5-STAR DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS 205/55R17 tires, 6-SPEED MANUAL GETRAG TRANSMISSION (STD), ALL-SEASON TIRES. KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. MINI S with Oxford Green metallic exterior and Carbon Black Leatherette interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 181 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEIf you want a car that feels more like an adult-sized go-kart, you'll love the Mini. -KBB.com. AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $10,821. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHY BUY FROM USUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C52DWN49514
Stock: RM23191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $12,990
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL487,432 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C5XDWN52141
Stock: 2000582510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $9,995Fair Deal
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S82,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawthorne Motors Pre-Owned - Lawndale / California
This 2013 MINI Cooper S Paceman 2dr features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Royal Grey Metallic with a Carbon Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Contact Kari Howard at 310-793-9999 or kari@hawthornemotors.com for more information. - Apply for credit now and save time at the dealership.If you are worried about credit you may prefer to Prequalify for Financing before you apply for credit. A soft pull credit check will not affect your credit. POOR CREDIT ...NO PROBLEM PREVIOUS BANKRUPTCY..OK, NO LICENSE ..OK MATRICULA ..OK FIRST TIME BUYER, 1ST TIME ......OK REPO, REPOSSESSION .........OK FORECLOSURE ......OK CHARGE OFF .......OK WORK FOR CASH ..OK *(on approved down payment) - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Locking Tailgate, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C53DWN49473
Stock: 15099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- $13,991
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Portland - Portland / Oregon
**COME WITH BIKE/SNOWBOARD RACK**This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping MINI Cooper Paceman.It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage MINI Cooper Paceman. A rare find these days.More information about the 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman:The MINI brand has always been about value, fuel economy and sporty small-car appeal. The Paceman brings all the MINI fun to a (slightly) bigger package. Fuel economy is estimated as good as 41 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive is available as well for all-weather sure-footedness.Strengths of this model include cute styling, Great handling, diminutive size, and sporty characterHere at Toyota of Portland on Broadway, We take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at with us is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:* Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try!* Free Car Wash with Any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Toyota of Portland on Broadway is part of The O'Brien Auto Group and we've been locally owned and managed since 1986. Our philosophy is very simple: Make your buying and ownership experience as easy and as enjoyable as possible!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C58DWN93932
Stock: T8052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2018
- $10,500
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4100,269 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C58DWN71545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,900
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4103,752 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C55DWN51558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,400
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman Base117,548 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
REV Motorsports - Portland / Oregon
This 2013 MINI Cooper 2dr Paceman features a 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Gray with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Premium Package 1, Sport Package, Supplemental ZP1 Equipment, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Four wheel independent suspension, Standard Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Chrome Line Interior, Delay-off headlights, White Turn-Signal Lights, Xenon Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated Mirrors & Washer Jets, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear Park Distance Control, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Roof Rails, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 5-Star Double Spoke Anthracite, Rain Sensor & Auto Headlights, Rear window wiper, 4.72 Axle Ratio, **NEW TIRES**, **NEW BRAKES** 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Locking Tailgate, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Kamran Panah at 503-224-2200 or chooserev@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C57DWN94263
Stock: FN94263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $10,999
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S100,769 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
6-Speed manual transmission Dual Pane Panoramic sunroof Heated front bucket seats Power folding heated exterior mirrors 6-speaker audio system with HiDef radio CD/MP3 streaming audio Bluetooth Cruise controlSport leather steering wheel ABS Chili Red with Carbon Black leatherette upholstery Good Car Fax report - no accidents listed. ADDITIONAL PHOTOS ON OUR WEBSITE www.autoshowcasetulsa.com Welcome to Auto Showcase of Tulsa Oklahoma. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality Motor Cars available and provide Customer Service to Match. We have a regular inventory of Pre-Owned late model cars trucks and sport utility vehicles. We are not a high pressure dealership just real people with real quality vehicles. Give us a shot to prove ourselves and earn your business. Purchase your next used car at Auto Showcase of Tulsa. We base our success on YOUR satisfaction. NOTICE Although we attempt to keep inventories current we cannot guarantee that located vehicles will still be available for sale. To be sure CONTACT THE DEALER FIRST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C57EWN49669
Stock: 5471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,970
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Base65,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flammer Ford of Spring Hill - Spring Hill / Florida
2014 MINI Cooper Gray **CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT**, Cooper Paceman, 2D Sport Utility, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic, FWD, Gray, Carbon Black w/Cloth Upholstery.2020 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner! Family owned and operated since 1964.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C52EWN94365
Stock: M591BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $14,599
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL449,642 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C54EWN71818
Stock: 18350098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,997
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL472,083 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbiana / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C57EWS44443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,990
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S55,563 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C58EWN67159
Stock: 2000625218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $12,655
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Base52,408 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hershey Motors - Parkesburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C5XEWN94405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,588Great Deal | $2,295 below market
2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL441,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C56FWS44791
Stock: P11706A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- New Listing$12,995
2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S60,071 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2015 Mini Cooper S Paceman! This vehicle looks and drives great! It has great options including a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Sunroof, Leahter Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C59FWS99739
Stock: S99739FA7176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $15,992Fair Deal | $1,906 below market
Certified 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL445,771 milesDelivery available*
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Mini Connected W/Navigation Package Transmission: 6-Speed Steptronic Automatic Wheels: 18" X 7.5" 5-Star Anthracite Midnight Gray Metallic Rear Park Distance Control Xenon Headlights Navigation System Center Armrest White Turn-Signal Lights Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Carbon Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C52FWS44688
Stock: FWS44688
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
