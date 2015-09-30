Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 41,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,588$2,295 Below Market
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C56FWS44791
Stock: P11706A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 60,071 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C59FWS99739
Stock: S99739FA7176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL445,771 milesFair Deal
$15,992$1,906 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C52FWS44688
Stock: FWS44688
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 65,699 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C54FWS45146
Stock: m46s45146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 68,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,971
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C55FWN95317
Stock: XN95317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 60,696 miles
$13,481
Avondale Toyota - Avondale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C59FWS99823
Stock: 204407A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 28,971 miles
$13,796
Hayward Honda - Hayward / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C50FWS99791
Stock: TFW599791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 38,531 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C50FWN46705
Stock: n46705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,055 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,971
Momentum MINI - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C5XFWS99748
Stock: LFWS99748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2017
- 50,645 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS9C56FWN98547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C5XFWN70643
Stock: 1B65
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,954 miles
$13,999
Preferred Auto Sales - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C52FWS44772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,998
MINI of Austin - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C59FWS99899
Stock: OS99899T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 19,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,958
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C5XGWN95332
Stock: DG2515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 100,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS5C57EWN49669
Stock: 5471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,970
Flammer Ford of Spring Hill - Spring Hill / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS1C52EWN94365
Stock: M591BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 49,642 miles
$14,599
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C54EWN71818
Stock: 18350098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,997
Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbiana / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSS7C57EWS44443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
