Vehicle overview

If you love the distinctive styling of Mini's two-door hatchback (the Hardtop) but want a little more room and elevation, the 2015 Mini Cooper Paceman may be just the thing. Essentially a two-door version of the Mini Cooper Countryman crossover, the Paceman retains that charming Mini styling, but it's about 10 inches longer and 4 inches taller than the humble hatchback. That translates into significantly more rear passenger room, though only slightly more cargo space. Like the Countryman, the Paceman also offers all-wheel drive on higher trim levels.

The Paceman's Mini DNA shines through in its confident handling, precise steering and the satisfying acceleration provided by its available turbocharged engines. As with other Minis, you can get the Paceman in base trim, as a more spirited S model, or with the high-performance John Cooper Works package. All feature fairly frugal fuel economy and a long list of options, providing lots of potential for customization. Because the Paceman is derived from the previous-generation Cooper platform, however, it's saddled with a weak-kneed base four-cylinder engine that generates just 118 horsepower, whereas the current Cooper Hardtop gets 134 hp and a lot more torque from its base turbocharged three-cylinder mill.

The Paceman's interior is similarly a generation behind, and it suffers from the funky oversized speedometer, form-over-function controls and not-as-up-to-date infotainment system. That also means that the Paceman's advantage in cargo capacity isn't what it used to be. Compared with the current two-door hatchback, the Paceman provides just 4 more cubic feet of maximum luggage space. At least the rear bucket seats remain significantly roomier than the hatchback's rear quarters, though having only two doors makes ingress and egress more challenging than they need to be.

Unless you're truly enthralled by the Paceman's design, it's worth taking a look at some other compact models that are more functional. Crossovers like the 2015 Ford Escape and 2015 Mazda CX-5, for example, are still pretty sporty and give you four doors and much larger cabins. Performance-oriented "hot hatches" like the 2015 Ford Focus ST and 2015 Volkswagen GTI will also put a smile on your face for a reasonable price, and they're bigger inside than the Mini as well. If standout styling is important, you might want to check out the 2015 Nissan Juke, while the accomplished 2015 BMW X1 can be had for the cost of a heavily optioned Paceman.