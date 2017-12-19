Used 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman for Sale Near Me

Hayward Honda - Hayward / California

Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Star Silver Triangle Spoke -inc: Style R141, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P205/55R17 Run-Flat, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Standard Suspension. This MINI Cooper Paceman has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This MINI Cooper Paceman S Has Everything You Want *Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Security System Pre-Wiring, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Satellite radio preparation, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Radio: MINI Boost CD w/Bluetooth & USB/iPod, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Knee Airbag, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Check out this hot hatch! With sharp handling, impressive fuel economy and a quirky personality, the 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman comes in the perfect configuration to meet the needs of every driver. From the spirited weekender to the weekday commuter, nothing will beat the drive or the look of the adaptive xenon headlamps. The Paceman now offers the John Cooper Works interior and exterior trim packages. Geared squarely to maximize driving fun, the standard 1.6L 16-valve alloy engine of the Paceman, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you will be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this is not its first time. The Paceman also enjoys standard Comfort Suspension or an upgrade to Sports Suspension at no extra charge. Coupling an impressive 26mpg city and 32mpg highway to a love of adventure, there are not many places you will not want to take a MINI Paceman. Along with the impressive driving experience, the interior screams MINI with its new dual cupholders and seemingly endless list of available options. The Paceman comfortably sits four in its bucket seats and has a sporty, intimate feel. The Paceman is built off the Countryman chassis and carries the ability to fold down the rear seats to provide an astonishing 38.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Whether off to the beach, the mountains, or an afternoon drive, the MINI Cooper Paceman will be sure to bring a bright, cheeky smile to your face as you plug in your phone or iPod with the standard auxiliary port, as you fall in love with the seven-airbag-cushioned 2015 Paceman.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSS5C50FWS99791

Stock: TFW599791

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-20-2020