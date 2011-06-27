Estimated values
1997 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,684
|$1,989
|Clean
|$969
|$1,535
|$1,820
|Average
|$780
|$1,236
|$1,482
|Rough
|$591
|$937
|$1,144
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Villager LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,821
|$2,149
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,659
|$1,966
|Average
|$844
|$1,336
|$1,601
|Rough
|$639
|$1,012
|$1,236
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Villager Nautica 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,896
|$2,204
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,728
|$2,017
|Average
|$927
|$1,391
|$1,642
|Rough
|$702
|$1,054
|$1,267
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,011
|$1,660
|$1,980
|Clean
|$922
|$1,512
|$1,811
|Average
|$742
|$1,218
|$1,475
|Rough
|$562
|$923
|$1,138