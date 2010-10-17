Used 1997 Mercury Villager for Sale Near Me

I now have 165,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Best Mini van I bought. As long as you maintain it well it has not caused any problems whatsoever. Mileage for long trips mostly New York to Florida has been and is still great. Only had to replace wear and tear items here and there. Still drives smoothly and with power. This one American/Japanese venture did pay off only to be stopped few models later as a no money maker. No wonder the company stopped making it. They were losing money on it on parts. Would love for the manufacture to start building them again. But that would never happen. Kia minivans now in my opinion seems to be getting the same direction.

Read more