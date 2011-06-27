  1. Home
Used 1997 Mercury Villager Nautica Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.
Measurements
Height65.9 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length190.2 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Saddle Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
