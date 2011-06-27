Used 1993 Mercury Topaz Consumer Reviews
The Workhorse for Commuters
I bought this as a get to work vehicle. It has NEVER left me on the side of the road, and this morning, only has front bumper damage after a fender bender collision with a 2008 Nissan Frontier in the rear side tire as it passed in front of me. My damage is minimal...less than the truck. No one hurt and it drove away. So, it is pretty durable! Get 24-26 mpg in commuter driving, and closer to 30 mpg on the highway. Good headroom, decent radio, solid heating and cooling. Just a solid "clunker" that you can rely on, while you are driving past new cars breaking down and be without a car payment. If you find one out there, probably a good gamble to fix up and commute with!
Best Beater
Bought it for $50 from a guy moving out of state, and put a $20 turn signal switch in it. For almost 4 years i have been shifting gears at 5500 RPM, hiting 100+ MPH, hitting deer (not intentionally) and jumping things. I have put off-road lights on the hood and roof. It will not die and i have beaten it mercilessly. It gets 27 MPG at 75 MPH. Surprisingly roomy (i'm 6'2".) No rust.
Topaz
This car is the most exciting car that a man/woman can drive. It's handling is good and inerior and exterior is strong, and you know when you drive it you dont have to have any worries.
I Love My Lil' Mercury Topaz!
I bought this car at the begining of March, and all I have had to do was get an oil change, front end alignment and some new tires. Everything else is pretty spiffy. It's a '93 and it only had 112,xxx original miles on it. It's also super reliable I've driven it from Washington through Oregon, Idaho,and Utah then back an had no problem whatsoever and that was a 3,000 mile trip.
Classic piece of junk
This is probably one of the worst cars on the road. It's been full of maintenance problems and leaks. Currently the entire floor is rusting out (there are some big holes) yet the body has no rust, go figure.
