Used 1993 Mercury Topaz for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Topaz searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Topaz
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Topaz
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.313 Reviews
Report abuse
Miss Mac,01/07/2010
I bought this as a get to work vehicle. It has NEVER left me on the side of the road, and this morning, only has front bumper damage after a fender bender collision with a 2008 Nissan Frontier in the rear side tire as it passed in front of me. My damage is minimal...less than the truck. No one hurt and it drove away. So, it is pretty durable! Get 24-26 mpg in commuter driving, and closer to 30 mpg on the highway. Good headroom, decent radio, solid heating and cooling. Just a solid "clunker" that you can rely on, while you are driving past new cars breaking down and be without a car payment. If you find one out there, probably a good gamble to fix up and commute with!
Related Mercury Topaz info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Aston Martin V12 Vantage S 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2015
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Galant 2011
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2010
- Used Nissan NV 2012
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2017
- Used Ferrari California T 2011
- Used BMW M6 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2016
- Used Lexus LS 500h 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2012
- Used Volvo S80 2013
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2015
- Used BMW X6 M 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Norfolk VA
- Used Mercury Milan Memphis TN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Stone Mountain GA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Providence RI
- Used Mercury Milan Ashburn VA
- Used Mercury Milan Arlington VA
- Used Mercury Milan Wichita KS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Winston Salem NC
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Hollywood FL
- Used Mercury Milan Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 New Germany MN
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Baltimore MD
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Kansas City MO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020