Used 1993 Mercury Topaz for Sale Near Me

I bought this as a get to work vehicle. It has NEVER left me on the side of the road, and this morning, only has front bumper damage after a fender bender collision with a 2008 Nissan Frontier in the rear side tire as it passed in front of me. My damage is minimal...less than the truck. No one hurt and it drove away. So, it is pretty durable! Get 24-26 mpg in commuter driving, and closer to 30 mpg on the highway. Good headroom, decent radio, solid heating and cooling. Just a solid "clunker" that you can rely on, while you are driving past new cars breaking down and be without a car payment. If you find one out there, probably a good gamble to fix up and commute with!

