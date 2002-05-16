  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Topaz

1994 Mercury Topaz
1994 Highlights

1994 Highlights

The Topaz receives CFC-free air conditioning. This will be the last year for the Topaz; Mercury is replacing it with an all-new compact called the Mystique.

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.875 out of 5 stars, Best/Cheapest Car I've Owned
427435,

I bought this car new in the fall of 1994 for a little over $11,000. Used to commute with it-----60 miles one way for its first 6 years. It was actually quite comfortable and handled nicely if you consider the price I paid. It now has 229,000 miles on it, and it still doesn't use oil between 5000 mile changes (Mobil 1 always). Got 30 mpg on the highway commute. Never had to do any work on the engine or transmission (5 speed manual). Replaced the brakes and shocks once. Still original clutch. It's been a great $11,000 car!!!

3.375 out of 5 stars, Fairly Reliable Car
bowfin,

I have had this car since it was one year old. About 105,000 miles on vehicle. Only parts replaced outside of what you would expect from normal wear and tear, were gas tank and water pump. Gas mileage should be better fot this size car. Only get about 24 MPG.

3.5 out of 5 stars, Awesome Car
Michelle W,

Drove this car for 7 years. Had to replace the transmission 3 times but covered by Ford. Replaced shocks, brakes etc. Literally drove this car into the ground Was dependable and reliable.

4.25 out of 5 stars, not too shabby
Anthony J C,

i have had this car for 2 days now and so far i love it. i used to have a ford taurus and i like this car better. it is lighter and it has a little less power but thats ok because i got my licence taken away for speeding tickets 6 months after i got my licence witht the taurus. this car is easy to maneuver and it corners well. there is a little rust under the rear licence plate but thats ok it gets me to where i need to go.

Features & Specs

GS 2dr Coupe features & specs
GS 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Mercury Topaz a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Topaz both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercury Topaz fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Topaz gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Topaz has 13.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercury Topaz. Learn more

Is the Mercury Topaz reliable?

To determine whether the Mercury Topaz is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Topaz. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Topaz's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Mercury Topaz a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Mercury Topaz is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Topaz is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Mercury Topaz?

The least-expensive 1994 Mercury Topaz is the 1994 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Mercury Topaz?

    If you're interested in the Mercury Topaz, the next question is, which Topaz model is right for you? Topaz variants include GS 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Topaz models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1994 Mercury Topaz is offered in the following submodels: Topaz Sedan, Topaz Coupe. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and GS 2dr Coupe.

