Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this car new in the fall of 1994 for a little over $11,000. Used to commute with it-----60 miles one way for its first 6 years. It was actually quite comfortable and handled nicely if you consider the price I paid. It now has 229,000 miles on it, and it still doesn't use oil between 5000 mile changes (Mobil 1 always). Got 30 mpg on the highway commute. Never had to do any work on the engine or transmission (5 speed manual). Replaced the brakes and shocks once. Still original clutch. It's been a great $11,000 car!!!
I have had this car since it was one year old. About 105,000 miles on vehicle. Only parts replaced outside of what you would expect from normal wear and tear, were gas tank and water pump. Gas mileage should be better fot this size car. Only get about 24 MPG.
Drove this car for 7 years. Had to replace the transmission 3 times but covered by Ford. Replaced shocks, brakes etc. Literally drove this car into the ground Was dependable and reliable.
i have had this car for 2 days now and so far i love it. i used to have a ford taurus and i like this car better. it is lighter and it has a little less power but thats ok because i got my licence taken away for speeding tickets 6 months after i got my licence witht the taurus. this car is easy to maneuver and it corners well. there is a little rust under the rear licence plate but thats ok it gets me to where i need to go.
GS 2dr Coupe
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4200 rpm
Used 1994 Mercury Topaz Overview
The Used 1994 Mercury Topaz is offered in the following submodels: Topaz Sedan, Topaz Coupe. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and GS 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1994 Mercury Topaz?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Mercury Topaz and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Topaz 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
