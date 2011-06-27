  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(119)
2005 Mercury Montego Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin, huge trunk, smooth ride quality, available all-wheel drive, plenty of safety features.
  • Mediocre engine performance, some low-grade interior materials, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy, stylish and practical, the Montego is well suited for family duty, but with its mediocre engine performance and interior materials, it's simply one of many solid choices in the under-$30,000 price bracket.

2005 Highlights

The Montego is an all-new premium family sedan built on the Volvo S80 platform. Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions are available.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable have lot of pros and cons
Abrahim Yousif,11/25/2015
Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I own a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier FWD V6, I bought it in 2014 with 160K miles and as of today 11/25/15 I have 178,139 Miles on the odometer. I will talk about all good and bad stuff about the car, but first let me talk about good stuff and everything I'm mentioning comes from my personal experience with this car. I love the huge trunk size you can loaded with many many stuff, The car is a full size sedan which is very rare to find a sedan with the same size as this car now, a 6.1 guy can comfortably sit in any seat, for a 2005 car the interior looks nice and so classic,wish if they had auxiliary jack but it's missing it, Xenon lights and fog lights, visibility in this car is excellent and this is so critical, the tires are big enough to give you a good traction and ride quality of this car is something you will love, back up parking sensors are very helpful and one of my favorite features in this car, even I bought this car 9 years old with 160K miles but it has been a trouble free car as of today the only thing I ever changed is oil and I had to change one of the oxygen sensors which is not a big deal, the car takes me from 0-60 mph in 7 seconds. Now let me talk about the bad stuff, Brakes! yes brakes in this car are not as good as they should be in and they are really not good even though I changed the brakes they are still not good, the rear doors collects water if you wonder how! when it rains the water goes down inside the rear door and as I was told this is the way the car was designed, so when you drive in winter after rain you can hear the water when you stop the car or turn.
2005 Montego Premier AWD CVT
Dave Croft,04/12/2010
This is probably the last car I'll ever need to buy. I like everything about it. I've had dozens of cars and trucks before. This one's a keeper. It's comfortable and fun to drive. I've found the 3.0 liter to have plenty enough power for my needs and the gas mileage is amazing for this class of vehicle. Average 23-24 local driving and on a long trip using cruise control this thing jumps up to an average of 32-33 mpg. Since 2007 I've driven it 40,000 miles. I bought it with 23,000 on it for a total of 63,000 miles. It runs like new. The Montego is built like a tank, rugged. The AWD coupled with Traction control and the CVT transmission work together allow the car to walk over any ice or snow.
Best Car Ever
Stan Dieckmann,09/11/2015
Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2005 in 2009, it had 48K miles and had been a one owner car. It now has 162,000 and I took it to a shop to go through it front to back, to let me know their thoughts on if I should keep it or sell it. I like the car SO much, I am going to spend about $3,000 on it to make it "new" again. I have searched and searched for a car that I would like equally well, both new and used, and I can't find it. My wife's 2013 Ford Edge has all the new techno gadgets that I don't have, and I wish I did have, but I can add that after market. The car is such a good car. I take it to Ford for every service at 5,000 miles, change the transmission oil at 50,000, and what a car! I can't think of any other car that I have looked at and researched that I am more willing to spend money on right now than the car I have. And I have the money and or credit to buy any car I want. Just so you know, I don't want a 7 Series BMW, I can't buy that, but I can buy a nice car. I like this car so much, I have looked at 2009's, both Ford and Mercury, to see if I could find the right one with low miles so I could stay with basically the same car, and I can't. So another $3,000 and many more miles...here I come.
Still going strong at 202k miles
Fee Bee,12/24/2015
Premier AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
Bought the car in 2007 with 12,000 miles. Aside from some minor engine repairs and maintenance, the car is going strong. I have the FWD version and it did great during a snow storm. One issue I do have is that when I switch the vent from upper to lower, I hear a noise as the hoses switch over. I'm now in the market for a new vehicle and find myself comparing everything to this car.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mercury Montego

Used 2005 Mercury Montego Overview

The Used 2005 Mercury Montego is offered in the following submodels: Montego Sedan. Available styles include Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Luxury Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premier AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and Luxury AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercury Montego?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercury Montego trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercury Montego Premier is priced between $4,991 and$4,991 with odometer readings between 147965 and147965 miles.

Research Similar Vehicles