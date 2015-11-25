Used 2005 Mercury Montego for Sale Near Me

I own a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier FWD V6, I bought it in 2014 with 160K miles and as of today 11/25/15 I have 178,139 Miles on the odometer. I will talk about all good and bad stuff about the car, but first let me talk about good stuff and everything I'm mentioning comes from my personal experience with this car. I love the huge trunk size you can loaded with many many stuff, The car is a full size sedan which is very rare to find a sedan with the same size as this car now, a 6.1 guy can comfortably sit in any seat, for a 2005 car the interior looks nice and so classic,wish if they had auxiliary jack but it's missing it, Xenon lights and fog lights, visibility in this car is excellent and this is so critical, the tires are big enough to give you a good traction and ride quality of this car is something you will love, back up parking sensors are very helpful and one of my favorite features in this car, even I bought this car 9 years old with 160K miles but it has been a trouble free car as of today the only thing I ever changed is oil and I had to change one of the oxygen sensors which is not a big deal, the car takes me from 0-60 mph in 7 seconds. Now let me talk about the bad stuff, Brakes! yes brakes in this car are not as good as they should be in and they are really not good even though I changed the brakes they are still not good, the rear doors collects water if you wonder how! when it rains the water goes down inside the rear door and as I was told this is the way the car was designed, so when you drive in winter after rain you can hear the water when you stop the car or turn.

