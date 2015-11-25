Used 2005 Mercury Montego for Sale Near Me

10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montego Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Premier

    147,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Luxury in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Luxury

    89,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Premier in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Premier

    134,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Montego Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Mercury Montego Luxury

    90,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Montego Premier in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercury Montego Premier

    129,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Montego Luxury in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Montego Luxury

    87,518 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego Premier

    59,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego Premier in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego Premier

    134,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,889

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego

    191,818 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,619

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego

    131,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,895

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Montego searches:

Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Montego
  4. Used 2005 Mercury Montego

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Montego

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Montego
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7119 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Very reliable have lot of pros and cons
Abrahim Yousif,11/25/2015
Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I own a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier FWD V6, I bought it in 2014 with 160K miles and as of today 11/25/15 I have 178,139 Miles on the odometer. I will talk about all good and bad stuff about the car, but first let me talk about good stuff and everything I'm mentioning comes from my personal experience with this car. I love the huge trunk size you can loaded with many many stuff, The car is a full size sedan which is very rare to find a sedan with the same size as this car now, a 6.1 guy can comfortably sit in any seat, for a 2005 car the interior looks nice and so classic,wish if they had auxiliary jack but it's missing it, Xenon lights and fog lights, visibility in this car is excellent and this is so critical, the tires are big enough to give you a good traction and ride quality of this car is something you will love, back up parking sensors are very helpful and one of my favorite features in this car, even I bought this car 9 years old with 160K miles but it has been a trouble free car as of today the only thing I ever changed is oil and I had to change one of the oxygen sensors which is not a big deal, the car takes me from 0-60 mph in 7 seconds. Now let me talk about the bad stuff, Brakes! yes brakes in this car are not as good as they should be in and they are really not good even though I changed the brakes they are still not good, the rear doors collects water if you wonder how! when it rains the water goes down inside the rear door and as I was told this is the way the car was designed, so when you drive in winter after rain you can hear the water when you stop the car or turn.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Montego
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Montego info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings