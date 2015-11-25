Used 2005 Mercury Montego for Sale Near Me
10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 147,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
- 89,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750
- 134,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 90,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 129,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,988
- 87,518 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 59,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,675
- 134,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,889
- 191,818 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,619
- 131,327 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,895
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Montego searches:
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Montego
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Montego
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7119 Reviews
Report abuse
Abrahim Yousif,11/25/2015
Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I own a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier FWD V6, I bought it in 2014 with 160K miles and as of today 11/25/15 I have 178,139 Miles on the odometer. I will talk about all good and bad stuff about the car, but first let me talk about good stuff and everything I'm mentioning comes from my personal experience with this car. I love the huge trunk size you can loaded with many many stuff, The car is a full size sedan which is very rare to find a sedan with the same size as this car now, a 6.1 guy can comfortably sit in any seat, for a 2005 car the interior looks nice and so classic,wish if they had auxiliary jack but it's missing it, Xenon lights and fog lights, visibility in this car is excellent and this is so critical, the tires are big enough to give you a good traction and ride quality of this car is something you will love, back up parking sensors are very helpful and one of my favorite features in this car, even I bought this car 9 years old with 160K miles but it has been a trouble free car as of today the only thing I ever changed is oil and I had to change one of the oxygen sensors which is not a big deal, the car takes me from 0-60 mph in 7 seconds. Now let me talk about the bad stuff, Brakes! yes brakes in this car are not as good as they should be in and they are really not good even though I changed the brakes they are still not good, the rear doors collects water if you wonder how! when it rains the water goes down inside the rear door and as I was told this is the way the car was designed, so when you drive in winter after rain you can hear the water when you stop the car or turn.
Related Mercury Montego info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Aston Martin V12 Vantage S 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2015
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Galant 2011
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2010
- Used Nissan NV 2012
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2017
- Used Ferrari California T 2011
- Used BMW M6 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2016
- Used Lexus LS 500h 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2012
- Used Volvo S80 2013
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2015
- Used BMW X6 M 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Norfolk VA
- Used Mercury Milan Memphis TN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Stone Mountain GA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Providence RI
- Used Mercury Milan Ashburn VA
- Used Mercury Milan Arlington VA
- Used Mercury Milan Wichita KS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Winston Salem NC
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Hollywood FL
- Used Mercury Milan Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 New Germany MN
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Baltimore MD
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Kansas City MO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020