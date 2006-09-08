Used 2007 Mercury Montego
Pros & Cons
- Spacious backseat and trunk, excellent crash test scores, secure handling, good visibility, available all-wheel drive.
- Mediocre acceleration, below-average drivetrain refinement, no stability control, weak stereo offerings.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With a roomy interior, available all-wheel drive and best-in-class safety ratings, the 2007 Mercury Montego is a family-friendly alternative to SUV ownership. Trouble is, this big sedan doesn't have the power to keep up with the competition.
Vehicle overview
Until recently, full-size sedans were a dying breed. If you wanted one, your choices were limited to a handful of cars built on aged platforms and lacking in driving sophistication and upscale amenities. With fuel prices destined to stay high, though, consumers are looking for alternatives to thirsty sport-utility vehicles. In response, automotive manufacturers have begun building fully modern large sedans, which offer many of the same advantages as SUVs. One of these is the 2007 Mercury Montego.
Much like an SUV, the Montego has a tall seating position, which provides a commanding view of the road while making it easy for passengers to get in and out. Further, with more than 41 inches of legroom in both the front and rear, there's plenty of room for said passengers to spread out. Loading up groceries and duffel bags doesn't impose many compromises either, as the 21-cubic-foot trunk can easily accommodate a week's worth of luggage for a family of four. And because the Montego is a sedan, the lift-over height to the cargo area is lower than it would be in an SUV. Finally, this is one of the few full-size sedans available with all-wheel drive (AWD); thusly equipped, this full-size Mercury makes a fine vehicle for those living in climates with frequent inclement weather.
Like all Mercury vehicles, the Montego has a Ford-badged twin -- in this case, the Five Hundred. Both are built on a Volvo platform, and as such make use of the Swedish manufacturer's AWD and airbag technologies. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Montego and its Ford counterpart have the best safety ratings of any car in the under-$30,000 price bracket.
If there's a reason you wouldn't want to buy 2007 Mercury Montego, it's the limited engine choice. All Montegos come with a 203-horsepower 3.0-liter V6, and it lacks the power and smoothness expected in a family car in this price range. Help is on the way in the form of a 265-hp 3.5-liter V6 slated for the 2008 Montego, but until then, this large sedan will continue to be outgunned by a growing list of peers. That doesn't mean you shouldn't consider the 2007 Montego, but it does mean you should test-drive competitors like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon before signing a deal.
Mercury Montego models
The 2007 Mercury Montego full-size sedan is available in two trim levels -- base Luxury and high-line Premier. Far from feeling like the entry-level version, the Luxury offers numerous standard amenities, including 17-inch alloy wheels, HID xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD player, a six-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control and full power accessories. Step up to the Montego Premier and you'll get 18-inch wheels, remote perimeter lighting, leather upholstery, wood-grain interior trim, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer, and a memory feature for the driver seat and mirrors. Options include a moonroof, rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system and Sirius satellite radio.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every Mercury Montego comes with a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 203 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Transmissions are dictated by drivetrain choice: If you stick with the standard front-wheel-drive configuration, your Montego will have a six-speed automatic transmission. If you opt for all-wheel drive (available only on the Premier), your Montego will have a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT provides the convenience of an automatic, but has an infinite number of gear ratios. Front-drive Montegos earn a 21 mpg city, 29 mpg highway EPA fuel economy rating; with AWD, the rating drops to 19/25.
Safety
All Montegos come with a full set of disc brakes with ABS and electronic brakeforce distribution, as well as traction control. Also standard across the board are seat-mounted side airbags that protect front occupants' torsos and side curtain airbags that protect the heads of front and rear outboard occupants in the event of a side-impact crash or rollover. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on the base Luxury model; they're standard on the Premier and include a memory feature. Reverse parking sensors are optional on all Montegos. One important feature you can't get on any Montego is stability control.
The Mercury's safety ratings are outstanding. Front- and side-impact crash testing by the NHTSA returned a perfect five-star rating across the board. The IIHS gave the Montego its "Top Safety Pick" gold award (the highest honor) after it earned top ratings in the agency's frontal-offset, side-impact and rear-impact crash tests.
Driving
The experience of driving a Mercury Montego could be described as uneventful. Acceleration is adequate around town, but the V6 tires during passing and merging maneuvers, and makes more noise than other six-cylinders in this price range. The six-speed automatic transmission performs decently, but the CVT is smoother and does a better job of keeping the engine in its power band. More impressive are the Montego's handling dynamics, as the big sedan succeeds at delivering both a comfortable ride and capable handling around corners. Braking performance is acceptable, but the brakes have a tendency to fade under repeated, heavy use.
Interior
Inside, the 2007 Mercury Montego has the clean lines and two-tone interior typical of European sedans. Some of the controls are a little busy, but materials quality is solid, and cupholders and storage areas are numerous. The front seats are roomy enough to fit most drivers, though some people will find them a tad snug on hip room. Rear passengers are treated to equally spacious quarters, making the Montego a good bet for families with teenagers. The rear seats fold flat in a 60/40 split and this, along with a fold-flat front-passenger seat, allows owners to carry items up to 9 feet in length inside the car. Trunk capacity is an impressive 21 cubic feet.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
About a week ago i purchased a 07 Montego and its awesome. it has great features like HID Headlights and LED Tailights and a Navigation System and Sirius Satellite Radio and dual power heated Command Seating and a powerful DOHC 24V V6 Engine. And the interior has room galore and so does the trunk and the 18" Rims and Tires look awesome and the dark blue paint looks great along with the all black leather interior. oh and i almost forgot the rear seat DVD system is awesome if you go on trips or if you have kids and along with the smooth quiet ride you have got a great luxury sedan that is sure to win your heart and soul and sure to impress your family and friends GREAT job Mercury !!!!
Our driving and ownwership experience thus far has exceeded our expectations. At this point we have 17,000 miles on this car, we had no problems and averaged up to 32.2 mpg highway and 20.0 mpg in relatively short distance city driving. Quality fit and finish is very good.
This is the best all round automobile that I have owned in a long time. It is fun to drive and very confortable. I love the trunk. I have been pleased with the fuel economy for such a large car. I think that Mercury has a real winner with this one.
I bought a used 2007 Mercury Montego with about 112,000 miles on it. As much as the previous owner babied the car, I was surprised that he had never serviced the CV transmission. After several months and a few thousand miles, I became concerned when the check engine light started coming on during long trips. I took the car to a Ford dealer and got the transmission serviced. They assured me there was no problem with the transmission. My mechanic replaced the oxygen sensor which made no difference. A second trip to another Ford dealer revealed no CVT problems, but a fuel pump that needed replacing. Ever since getting that problem fixed, the car has run like a dream. I've had many people ride with me and comment on what a nice car I have. They can't believe it's eight years old with more than 120,000 miles on it. Living in northeastern North Dakota, I really appreciate the AWD performance on snow and ice. The big, wide Michellen tires are great. The heated leather seats, excellent heating and cooling system, great all-round visibility, huge side mirrors, confident steering, ride stability, fog lights, and air bags all around give me confidence on the road during adverse driving conditions. The car provides a great, comfortable driving experience. The interior is very roomy and the trunk is huge. The interior and exterior are by no means flashy, but far from homely. The car could use a bit more horsepower, but the lack of power hasn't been a problem in the flatland where I normally drive. The audiophile sound system isn't as good as the one in my Fusion. I do wish they'd included an MP3 port on the dash. The car can become a bit of a gas hog driving into a stiff headwind. Otherwise, it's close to the mileage on the sticker.
Features & Specs
|Premier 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2007 Mercury Montego?
The least-expensive 2007 Mercury Montego is the 2007 Mercury Montego 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,850.
Other versions include:
- Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $27,400
- Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $29,250
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $23,850
Used 2007 Mercury Montego Overview
The Used 2007 Mercury Montego is offered in the following submodels: Montego Sedan. Available styles include Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A).
