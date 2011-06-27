Used 2005 Mercury Montego Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,365
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,365
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,365
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,365
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,365
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,365
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Front track64.6 in.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume128.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,365
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,365
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,365
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
