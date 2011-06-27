  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,754$22,335$25,584
Clean$18,012$21,444$24,537
Average$16,529$19,662$22,442
Rough$15,046$17,880$20,348
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,949$37,271$42,109
Clean$30,686$35,784$40,385
Average$28,159$32,810$36,937
Rough$25,632$29,837$33,490
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,378$32,608$37,350
Clean$26,296$31,307$35,821
Average$24,130$28,705$32,763
Rough$21,965$26,104$29,705
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,246$22,923$26,257
Clean$18,485$22,008$25,182
Average$16,963$20,179$23,032
Rough$15,440$18,350$20,882
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,024$26,230$30,046
Clean$21,153$25,184$28,816
Average$19,411$23,091$26,356
Rough$17,669$20,998$23,896
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,136$34,226$38,849
Clean$27,983$32,861$37,259
Average$25,679$30,130$34,078
Rough$23,374$27,399$30,897
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,182$26,419$30,261
Clean$21,304$25,365$29,022
Average$19,550$23,257$26,544
Rough$17,795$21,149$24,067
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,296$34,816$39,823
Clean$28,137$33,427$38,193
Average$25,820$30,650$34,933
Rough$23,503$27,872$31,672
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,550$30,431$34,857
Clean$24,540$29,217$33,430
Average$22,519$26,789$30,576
Rough$20,498$24,361$27,722
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,067$25,091$28,740
Clean$20,233$24,090$27,564
Average$18,567$22,088$25,210
Rough$16,901$20,086$22,857
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,656$36,507$41,814
Clean$29,443$35,051$40,102
Average$27,019$32,138$36,679
Rough$24,594$29,225$33,255
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,696$35,127$39,166
Clean$29,482$33,726$37,563
Average$27,054$30,923$34,356
Rough$24,626$28,121$31,149
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,582$23,322$26,714
Clean$18,808$22,392$25,621
Average$17,259$20,531$23,434
Rough$15,710$18,671$21,246
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,277$36,059$41,304
Clean$29,079$34,620$39,613
Average$26,684$31,743$36,231
Rough$24,290$28,866$32,850
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,038$28,629$32,793
Clean$23,087$27,487$31,450
Average$21,186$25,203$28,766
Rough$19,284$22,918$26,081
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,598$29,173$33,325
Clean$23,625$28,010$31,961
Average$21,679$25,682$29,232
Rough$19,734$23,355$26,504
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,900$40,515$45,621
Clean$33,520$38,899$43,754
Average$30,759$35,667$40,019
Rough$27,999$32,434$36,283
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,749$27,093$31,035
Clean$21,849$26,012$29,764
Average$20,050$23,851$27,223
Rough$18,250$21,689$24,682
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,967$35,136$39,832
Clean$28,782$33,734$38,201
Average$26,412$30,931$34,940
Rough$24,041$28,128$31,679
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,276$27,722$31,754
Clean$22,355$26,616$30,454
Average$20,514$24,404$27,855
Rough$18,673$22,193$25,255
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,754$28,291$32,406
Clean$22,814$27,162$31,079
Average$20,936$24,905$28,426
Rough$19,057$22,648$25,773
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,860$30,798$35,278
Clean$24,837$29,569$33,834
Average$22,792$27,112$30,946
Rough$20,746$24,655$28,058
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,793$38,550$43,778
Clean$31,496$37,012$41,986
Average$28,902$33,937$38,402
Rough$26,309$30,861$34,818
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,591$24,523$28,090
Clean$19,776$23,545$26,940
Average$18,148$21,588$24,640
Rough$16,519$19,632$22,340
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,418$31,464$36,041
Clean$25,374$30,209$34,566
Average$23,284$27,699$31,615
Rough$21,194$25,188$28,664
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,233$31,244$35,788
Clean$25,195$29,997$34,323
Average$23,120$27,504$31,393
Rough$21,045$25,012$28,463
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,444 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,444 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,444 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ram 3500 ranges from $15,046 to $25,584, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.