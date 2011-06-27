Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,754
|$22,335
|$25,584
|Clean
|$18,012
|$21,444
|$24,537
|Average
|$16,529
|$19,662
|$22,442
|Rough
|$15,046
|$17,880
|$20,348
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,949
|$37,271
|$42,109
|Clean
|$30,686
|$35,784
|$40,385
|Average
|$28,159
|$32,810
|$36,937
|Rough
|$25,632
|$29,837
|$33,490
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,378
|$32,608
|$37,350
|Clean
|$26,296
|$31,307
|$35,821
|Average
|$24,130
|$28,705
|$32,763
|Rough
|$21,965
|$26,104
|$29,705
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,246
|$22,923
|$26,257
|Clean
|$18,485
|$22,008
|$25,182
|Average
|$16,963
|$20,179
|$23,032
|Rough
|$15,440
|$18,350
|$20,882
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,024
|$26,230
|$30,046
|Clean
|$21,153
|$25,184
|$28,816
|Average
|$19,411
|$23,091
|$26,356
|Rough
|$17,669
|$20,998
|$23,896
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,136
|$34,226
|$38,849
|Clean
|$27,983
|$32,861
|$37,259
|Average
|$25,679
|$30,130
|$34,078
|Rough
|$23,374
|$27,399
|$30,897
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,182
|$26,419
|$30,261
|Clean
|$21,304
|$25,365
|$29,022
|Average
|$19,550
|$23,257
|$26,544
|Rough
|$17,795
|$21,149
|$24,067
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,296
|$34,816
|$39,823
|Clean
|$28,137
|$33,427
|$38,193
|Average
|$25,820
|$30,650
|$34,933
|Rough
|$23,503
|$27,872
|$31,672
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,550
|$30,431
|$34,857
|Clean
|$24,540
|$29,217
|$33,430
|Average
|$22,519
|$26,789
|$30,576
|Rough
|$20,498
|$24,361
|$27,722
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,067
|$25,091
|$28,740
|Clean
|$20,233
|$24,090
|$27,564
|Average
|$18,567
|$22,088
|$25,210
|Rough
|$16,901
|$20,086
|$22,857
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,656
|$36,507
|$41,814
|Clean
|$29,443
|$35,051
|$40,102
|Average
|$27,019
|$32,138
|$36,679
|Rough
|$24,594
|$29,225
|$33,255
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,696
|$35,127
|$39,166
|Clean
|$29,482
|$33,726
|$37,563
|Average
|$27,054
|$30,923
|$34,356
|Rough
|$24,626
|$28,121
|$31,149
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,582
|$23,322
|$26,714
|Clean
|$18,808
|$22,392
|$25,621
|Average
|$17,259
|$20,531
|$23,434
|Rough
|$15,710
|$18,671
|$21,246
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,277
|$36,059
|$41,304
|Clean
|$29,079
|$34,620
|$39,613
|Average
|$26,684
|$31,743
|$36,231
|Rough
|$24,290
|$28,866
|$32,850
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,038
|$28,629
|$32,793
|Clean
|$23,087
|$27,487
|$31,450
|Average
|$21,186
|$25,203
|$28,766
|Rough
|$19,284
|$22,918
|$26,081
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,598
|$29,173
|$33,325
|Clean
|$23,625
|$28,010
|$31,961
|Average
|$21,679
|$25,682
|$29,232
|Rough
|$19,734
|$23,355
|$26,504
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,900
|$40,515
|$45,621
|Clean
|$33,520
|$38,899
|$43,754
|Average
|$30,759
|$35,667
|$40,019
|Rough
|$27,999
|$32,434
|$36,283
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,749
|$27,093
|$31,035
|Clean
|$21,849
|$26,012
|$29,764
|Average
|$20,050
|$23,851
|$27,223
|Rough
|$18,250
|$21,689
|$24,682
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,967
|$35,136
|$39,832
|Clean
|$28,782
|$33,734
|$38,201
|Average
|$26,412
|$30,931
|$34,940
|Rough
|$24,041
|$28,128
|$31,679
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,276
|$27,722
|$31,754
|Clean
|$22,355
|$26,616
|$30,454
|Average
|$20,514
|$24,404
|$27,855
|Rough
|$18,673
|$22,193
|$25,255
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,754
|$28,291
|$32,406
|Clean
|$22,814
|$27,162
|$31,079
|Average
|$20,936
|$24,905
|$28,426
|Rough
|$19,057
|$22,648
|$25,773
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,860
|$30,798
|$35,278
|Clean
|$24,837
|$29,569
|$33,834
|Average
|$22,792
|$27,112
|$30,946
|Rough
|$20,746
|$24,655
|$28,058
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,793
|$38,550
|$43,778
|Clean
|$31,496
|$37,012
|$41,986
|Average
|$28,902
|$33,937
|$38,402
|Rough
|$26,309
|$30,861
|$34,818
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,591
|$24,523
|$28,090
|Clean
|$19,776
|$23,545
|$26,940
|Average
|$18,148
|$21,588
|$24,640
|Rough
|$16,519
|$19,632
|$22,340
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,418
|$31,464
|$36,041
|Clean
|$25,374
|$30,209
|$34,566
|Average
|$23,284
|$27,699
|$31,615
|Rough
|$21,194
|$25,188
|$28,664
Estimated values
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,233
|$31,244
|$35,788
|Clean
|$25,195
|$29,997
|$34,323
|Average
|$23,120
|$27,504
|$31,393
|Rough
|$21,045
|$25,012
|$28,463