Estimated values
2005 Scion xA 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,464
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,214
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,714
|$2,091
|Rough
|$709
|$1,215
|$1,488
Estimated values
2005 Scion xA 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,579
|$3,172
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,317
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,794
|$2,215
|Rough
|$709
|$1,271
|$1,576