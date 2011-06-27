Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-5 SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,278
|$3,663
|Clean
|$2,339
|$2,969
|$3,315
|Average
|$1,848
|$2,349
|$2,620
|Rough
|$1,358
|$1,730
|$1,925
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-5 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,289
|$3,679
|Clean
|$2,339
|$2,978
|$3,330
|Average
|$1,848
|$2,357
|$2,631
|Rough
|$1,358
|$1,735
|$1,933
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-5 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,523
|$3,374
|$3,842
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,055
|$3,477
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,418
|$2,748
|Rough
|$1,326
|$1,780
|$2,019
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,550
|$3,264
|$3,658
|Clean
|$2,308
|$2,955
|$3,311
|Average
|$1,824
|$2,339
|$2,617
|Rough
|$1,340
|$1,722
|$1,922