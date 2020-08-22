Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL! GORGEOUS SL500 ROADSTER IN NICE SHAPE! TWO OWNER CAR CURRENT OWNERS HAVE OWNED THIS CAR SINCE 2002. EXTREMELY WELL SERVICED CAR RUNS AND DRIVES VERY NICE. COMES WITH FACTORY HARD TOP AND CANVAS SOFT TOP IS IN NICE SHAPE. EXTERIOR IS PAINTED IN WHITE WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:5.0L V8 ENGINE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION RADIO CRUISE CONTROL CLIMATE CONTROL POWER FRONT MEMORY SEATS BOSE AUDIO 17 WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM POWER WINDOWS FIRST AID KIT BOONS & MANUALS AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F4XF178647
Stock: C8647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,966 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,490
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
LEATHER SEATS, AND TRUNK RELEASE REMOTE. LOW MILES FOR A 1999! This 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible w/Optional Color Matched Hard Top Incl has a sharp Lunar Blue Metallic exterior and a super clean Tan interior! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F1XF185927
Stock: 64420C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 104,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
Wally's Wholesale - Manakin Sabot / Virginia
We purchased it live from a local individual who owned it for 6 years. It was and has been very well taken care of. The top does not work but everything else does. We do not have a Mercedes mechanic around so we are selling it like it is. Please come drive it make us an offer. We were told by the person we bought it from that the part and repair is not more than 600 dollars. This is a rare fun car that is not seen very often, if you're looking for a classic convertible for your weekend cruises than this is the car for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F5XF184103
Stock: 998086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Sherm's Store - Ogden / Utah
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class*For Those in the Market for a Serious Convertible Roadster at an Exciting Price Range,**This is It!**Call in or Come and Make Your Claim Today.**801-621-7177*Standard Features Include:Gloss Black in Color, Rear Wheel Drive, Convertible Soft Top, Fog Lamps, Heated Power Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Driver/Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Premium Leather Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks/Windows, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Premium Sound System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, and the Mercedes Feel that is to be Expected from this Model.We have also included our 30 Day 1000 Mile limited warranty to give you added peace of mind in your new purchase! We are a Family Owned and Operated Independent Auto Dealer that has become a household name by serving Utah from the same location for Over 47 Years! We specialize in vehicles that have had excellent care and are vehicles you will be proud to own! We agent for the majority of Credit Unions as a Preferred Dealer and we NEVER mark up your interest rate! What you qualify for is what you get! Ask around most likely someone you know has bought from us! We may be small and family owned but love being a high volume car dealership! Always Fair Prices, Only Clean Titles, Incredible Customer Service and as always with every vehicle we sell you get a fresh service, a full tank of gas, and both sets of keys! We Love Our Customers and We Love Trades! ANY YEAR MAKE OR MODEL!!!Call Us, Stop By, or Visit Us Online!Sherm's Store The Car Store3240 Washington Blvd.Ogden, Ut. 84401www.shermsstore.comsherms@shermsstore.com801-621-7177
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F8WF158367
Stock: 13019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 63,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
One Owner Clean Carfax Local Dallas Car serviced very regularly.Sport Package Black on Parchment .AMG Factory Chrome wheels. SPORT PKG ($4970.00).this is a Garage kept local Dallas Car with perfect service records .Both Top . No accidents reported to CARFAX No damage reported to CARFAX CARFAX 1-Owner vehicle 29 Service history records Personal vehicle 63,400 Last reported odometer reading This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This SL-Class was gently driven and it shows. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F0WF166964
Stock: WF166964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 71,417 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 for your consideration. IT is powered by 5.0L V8 motor which sends power to the rear wheels through a strong shifting automatic transmission. The exterior is finished in a clean coat of black paint that shows some imperfections, but overall is in good condition. Matching the rest of the exterior, the wheels have been painted black to make for a very aggressive all-black finish. Inside the vehicle is a tan leather interior with all of the luxury features you would expect to find on a top-of-the-line luxury car from the late 90s. Some of these features include power seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, airbags, and many more. It should be noted that this car does have a rebuilt salvage title, but it drives straight and true. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F8WF161639
Stock: B3214 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,947 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,963
Mossy of Picayune GM Superstore - Picayune / Mississippi
*GOOD BRAKES*, GOOD TIRES, *LOCAL TRADE*, *AUTOBUTLER PROTECTION APPLIED*, *LEATHER*, ALL PRE-OWNED PRICED WELL BELOW NADA RETAIL!, *0 Accidents Reported*, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black, Beige Beige Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 2D Convertible6.0L V12
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA76F2WF157898
Stock: 157898Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 86,176 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,500
Peterson Motorcars - West Palm Beach / Florida
$86,000 MSRP! SL2 package! Both tops in excellent condition! Clean carfax, non smoker, Florida car, carfax certified, power seats, memory seats, Magma Red exterior, Java Nappa Leather, xenon headlamps, heated seats, bose soundsystem, 6 disk cd changer, power convertible soft top, power mirrors, cruise control and so much more! call 561 371 5504 or visit www.PetersonMotorcars.com for more information today! PETERSON MOTORCARS LUXURY USED CARS FOR SALE WEST PALM BEACH FL 33409 - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Removable Hard Top, Vanity Mirrors - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F9YF191606
Stock: X191606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 137,709 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Krug Auto Sales - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F6WF166578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,324 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Rick Hendrick Toyota - Fayetteville / North Carolina
In Good Shape. 744 exterior and 268 interior, SL500 trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $13,440. Leather Seats, Convertible Hardtop, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, PANORAMA ROOF, XENON GAS-DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS.PRICED TO MOVEWas $13,440. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $89,900*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Premium Sound System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Alarm, Traction Control.OPTION PACKAGESPANORAMA ROOF, XENON GAS-DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS. Mercedes-Benz SL500 with 744 exterior and 268 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 315 HP at 5600 RPM*.WHY BUY FROM USYou can buy with confidence knowing that you are buying from a Member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. A free CARFAX report - a $34.99 value - on each vehicle we sell. Please call or come in for your personal demonstration of ths superb vehicle! Rick Hendrick Toyota also wants you to know that we have a safeguards policy for any non public information we share, please ask for details.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F9VF151698
Stock: Z7623A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 32,405 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,880
BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio
SL500 trim. ONLY 32,405 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, HEATED SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels OPTION PACKAGES: HEATED SEATS. OUR OFFERINGS: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F42F201479
Stock: STK550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 113,232 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
FRESH TRADE IN!!! 1996 MERCEDES SL 320. V6 LITER 302 HP. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. NO RIPS OR TEARS IN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY. HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE. HEATED SEATS. BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM. CRUISE CONTROL. KEY LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA63F7TF130609
Stock: 130609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,202 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr SL500 2dr Roadster 5.0L LOW MILES CLEAN CARFAX IMMACULATE features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver Metallic with a Silver/Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Removable Hard Top, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F02F204623
Stock: 204623N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 41,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950
Gunbarrel Import Motors, Inc. - Niwot / Colorado
This 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL Class 2dr SL Class 2dr Roadster 3.2L features a 3.2L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Teal with a Beige MB TEX interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Only 41k miles! Same owner since 2008 and 15k miles. We have serviced since then and have the records. Locally owned, non smoker and well cared for. Removable hard top, power soft top. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, MB TEX Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Removable Hard Top, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Jon Jelosek at 303-652-3040 or giminc1@qwestoffice.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA63F6TF131718
Stock: 1654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-10-2016
- 90,723 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$3,823 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F23F015379
Stock: R6884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 94,717 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,780$2,543 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain - Cincinnati / Ohio
LEATHER INTERIOR, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE IN. RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHCRecent Arrival!15/22 City/Highway MPGAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F73F061807
Stock: 27T6002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 93,264 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$7,984$4,916 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75FX3F062241
Stock: 5062241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 111,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$3,510 Below Market
Grace Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBSK75F03F032150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SL-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- 5(88%)
- 4(6%)
- 3(6%)