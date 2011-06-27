Estimated values
2007 Saturn Outlook XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,197
|$3,728
|$4,018
|Clean
|$2,951
|$3,443
|$3,711
|Average
|$2,461
|$2,874
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,970
|$2,304
|$2,484
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,060
|$3,582
|$3,868
|Clean
|$2,825
|$3,309
|$3,572
|Average
|$2,355
|$2,762
|$2,982
|Rough
|$1,886
|$2,214
|$2,391
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Outlook XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,078
|$3,602
|$3,887
|Clean
|$2,842
|$3,327
|$3,590
|Average
|$2,369
|$2,777
|$2,997
|Rough
|$1,897
|$2,227
|$2,403
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,937
|$3,453
|$3,733
|Clean
|$2,712
|$3,189
|$3,448
|Average
|$2,261
|$2,662
|$2,878
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,134
|$2,308