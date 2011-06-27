  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2008 Subaru Legacy
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$3,035$3,463
Clean$2,056$2,768$3,157
Average$1,653$2,233$2,546
Rough$1,249$1,699$1,935
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,733$3,753$4,314
Clean$2,489$3,423$3,934
Average$2,001$2,762$3,172
Rough$1,513$2,101$2,411
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,541$3,573$4,140
Clean$2,314$3,259$3,775
Average$1,860$2,629$3,044
Rough$1,407$2,000$2,313
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,378$4,607$5,282
Clean$3,077$4,201$4,816
Average$2,473$3,390$3,884
Rough$1,870$2,579$2,952
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,898$5,985$7,126
Clean$3,549$5,458$6,497
Average$2,853$4,404$5,239
Rough$2,157$3,350$3,982
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,931$5,389$6,191
Clean$3,580$4,915$5,645
Average$2,878$3,966$4,552
Rough$2,176$3,017$3,460
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,837$11,878$14,086
Clean$7,137$10,832$12,843
Average$5,738$8,740$10,357
Rough$4,338$6,649$7,871
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,500$3,493$4,039
Clean$2,277$3,186$3,682
Average$1,831$2,571$2,970
Rough$1,384$1,955$2,257
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,282$3,085$3,528
Clean$2,078$2,814$3,217
Average$1,671$2,270$2,594
Rough$1,263$1,727$1,971
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,926$4,048$4,665
Clean$2,665$3,692$4,253
Average$2,142$2,979$3,430
Rough$1,620$2,266$2,607
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 3.0 R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, VDC (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,784$5,143$5,892
Clean$3,446$4,691$5,372
Average$2,770$3,785$4,332
Rough$2,094$2,879$3,292
Sell my 2008 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,814 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,814 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,814 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Subaru Legacy ranges from $1,263 to $3,528, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.