Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,035
|$3,463
|Clean
|$2,056
|$2,768
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,233
|$2,546
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,699
|$1,935
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,733
|$3,753
|$4,314
|Clean
|$2,489
|$3,423
|$3,934
|Average
|$2,001
|$2,762
|$3,172
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,101
|$2,411
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,573
|$4,140
|Clean
|$2,314
|$3,259
|$3,775
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,629
|$3,044
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,000
|$2,313
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,378
|$4,607
|$5,282
|Clean
|$3,077
|$4,201
|$4,816
|Average
|$2,473
|$3,390
|$3,884
|Rough
|$1,870
|$2,579
|$2,952
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,898
|$5,985
|$7,126
|Clean
|$3,549
|$5,458
|$6,497
|Average
|$2,853
|$4,404
|$5,239
|Rough
|$2,157
|$3,350
|$3,982
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,931
|$5,389
|$6,191
|Clean
|$3,580
|$4,915
|$5,645
|Average
|$2,878
|$3,966
|$4,552
|Rough
|$2,176
|$3,017
|$3,460
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,837
|$11,878
|$14,086
|Clean
|$7,137
|$10,832
|$12,843
|Average
|$5,738
|$8,740
|$10,357
|Rough
|$4,338
|$6,649
|$7,871
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,500
|$3,493
|$4,039
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,186
|$3,682
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,571
|$2,970
|Rough
|$1,384
|$1,955
|$2,257
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,282
|$3,085
|$3,528
|Clean
|$2,078
|$2,814
|$3,217
|Average
|$1,671
|$2,270
|$2,594
|Rough
|$1,263
|$1,727
|$1,971
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 I Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,926
|$4,048
|$4,665
|Clean
|$2,665
|$3,692
|$4,253
|Average
|$2,142
|$2,979
|$3,430
|Rough
|$1,620
|$2,266
|$2,607
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Legacy 3.0 R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi, VDC (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,784
|$5,143
|$5,892
|Clean
|$3,446
|$4,691
|$5,372
|Average
|$2,770
|$3,785
|$4,332
|Rough
|$2,094
|$2,879
|$3,292