Estimated values
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,123
|$21,081
|$23,555
|Clean
|$18,807
|$20,738
|$23,152
|Average
|$18,175
|$20,052
|$22,348
|Rough
|$17,543
|$19,366
|$21,543
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,061
|$21,945
|$24,330
|Clean
|$19,730
|$21,588
|$23,914
|Average
|$19,067
|$20,874
|$23,083
|Rough
|$18,403
|$20,160
|$22,252
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,331
|$18,327
|$20,837
|Clean
|$16,061
|$18,028
|$20,481
|Average
|$15,521
|$17,432
|$19,769
|Rough
|$14,981
|$16,836
|$19,057
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,188
|$19,104
|$21,519
|Clean
|$16,904
|$18,793
|$21,151
|Average
|$16,336
|$18,172
|$20,416
|Rough
|$15,768
|$17,550
|$19,681
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,039
|$24,079
|$26,663
|Clean
|$21,675
|$23,687
|$26,208
|Average
|$20,946
|$22,904
|$25,297
|Rough
|$20,218
|$22,120
|$24,386