Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,229
|$7,425
|$8,615
|Clean
|$4,740
|$6,750
|$7,838
|Average
|$3,762
|$5,401
|$6,285
|Rough
|$2,785
|$4,052
|$4,731
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,241
|$3,832
|Clean
|$1,948
|$2,946
|$3,486
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,357
|$2,795
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,768
|$2,104
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$3,759
|$4,477
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,418
|$4,073
|Average
|$1,749
|$2,735
|$3,266
|Rough
|$1,295
|$2,051
|$2,458
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,720
|$9,384
|$10,827
|Clean
|$6,091
|$8,531
|$9,851
|Average
|$4,835
|$6,826
|$7,898
|Rough
|$3,579
|$5,121
|$5,946
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,486
|$9,091
|$10,503
|Clean
|$5,880
|$8,265
|$9,556
|Average
|$4,667
|$6,613
|$7,661
|Rough
|$3,454
|$4,961
|$5,767
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$3,811
|$4,553
|Clean
|$2,209
|$3,465
|$4,143
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,772
|$3,322
|Rough
|$1,297
|$2,080
|$2,500
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,578
|$2,949
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,343
|$2,683
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,875
|$2,151
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,407
|$1,619
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$3,315
|$3,895
|Clean
|$2,034
|$3,014
|$3,544
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,411
|$2,841
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,809
|$2,139
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,474
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,249
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,800
|$2,100
|Rough
|$920
|$1,350
|$1,581
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,419
|$8,933
|$10,827
|Clean
|$4,913
|$8,121
|$9,851
|Average
|$3,899
|$6,498
|$7,898
|Rough
|$2,886
|$4,875
|$5,946
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD w/Gold Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,354
|$14,878
|$17,325
|Clean
|$9,386
|$13,526
|$15,763
|Average
|$7,450
|$10,822
|$12,638
|Rough
|$5,514
|$8,119
|$9,514
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,900
|$10,798
|$12,370
|Clean
|$7,162
|$9,816
|$11,255
|Average
|$5,684
|$7,854
|$9,024
|Rough
|$4,207
|$5,892
|$6,793
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,697
|$9,335
|$10,766
|Clean
|$6,071
|$8,487
|$9,795
|Average
|$4,819
|$6,791
|$7,854
|Rough
|$3,567
|$5,094
|$5,912
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,697
|$9,335
|$10,766
|Clean
|$6,071
|$8,487
|$9,795
|Average
|$4,819
|$6,791
|$7,854
|Rough
|$3,567
|$5,094
|$5,912
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,256
|$3,265
|$3,812
|Clean
|$2,045
|$2,968
|$3,469
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,375
|$2,781
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,782
|$2,094
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,003
|$7,122
|$8,270
|Clean
|$4,535
|$6,475
|$7,524
|Average
|$3,600
|$5,181
|$6,033
|Rough
|$2,664
|$3,887
|$4,541
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,912
|$9,931
|$11,566
|Clean
|$6,266
|$9,029
|$10,523
|Average
|$4,974
|$7,224
|$8,437
|Rough
|$3,681
|$5,419
|$6,351
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$9,019
|$10,503
|Clean
|$5,690
|$8,199
|$9,556
|Average
|$4,516
|$6,561
|$7,661
|Rough
|$3,343
|$4,922
|$5,767
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,511
|$3,720
|$4,374
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,382
|$3,980
|Average
|$1,807
|$2,706
|$3,191
|Rough
|$1,337
|$2,030
|$2,402
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD w/Silver Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,343
|$10,730
|$12,030
|Clean
|$7,563
|$9,755
|$10,945
|Average
|$6,003
|$7,805
|$8,775
|Rough
|$4,443
|$5,855
|$6,606
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,972
|$10,001
|$11,641
|Clean
|$6,320
|$9,092
|$10,591
|Average
|$5,017
|$7,275
|$8,491
|Rough
|$3,713
|$5,457
|$6,392
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,318
|$3,595
|$4,285
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,268
|$3,899
|Average
|$1,668
|$2,615
|$3,126
|Rough
|$1,235
|$1,962
|$2,353
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$3,190
|$3,788
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,900
|$3,447
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,321
|$2,763
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,741
|$2,080
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX TR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,748
|$6,876
|$8,028
|Clean
|$4,305
|$6,251
|$7,304
|Average
|$3,417
|$5,002
|$5,856
|Rough
|$2,529
|$3,752
|$4,408