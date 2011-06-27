  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2007 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,229$7,425$8,615
Clean$4,740$6,750$7,838
Average$3,762$5,401$6,285
Rough$2,785$4,052$4,731
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,149$3,241$3,832
Clean$1,948$2,946$3,486
Average$1,546$2,357$2,795
Rough$1,144$1,768$2,104
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,431$3,759$4,477
Clean$2,204$3,418$4,073
Average$1,749$2,735$3,266
Rough$1,295$2,051$2,458
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,720$9,384$10,827
Clean$6,091$8,531$9,851
Average$4,835$6,826$7,898
Rough$3,579$5,121$5,946
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,486$9,091$10,503
Clean$5,880$8,265$9,556
Average$4,667$6,613$7,661
Rough$3,454$4,961$5,767
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,436$3,811$4,553
Clean$2,209$3,465$4,143
Average$1,753$2,772$3,322
Rough$1,297$2,080$2,500
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,893$2,578$2,949
Clean$1,716$2,343$2,683
Average$1,362$1,875$2,151
Rough$1,008$1,407$1,619
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,243$3,315$3,895
Clean$2,034$3,014$3,544
Average$1,614$2,411$2,841
Rough$1,195$1,809$2,139
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,727$2,474$2,879
Clean$1,565$2,249$2,619
Average$1,243$1,800$2,100
Rough$920$1,350$1,581
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,419$8,933$10,827
Clean$4,913$8,121$9,851
Average$3,899$6,498$7,898
Rough$2,886$4,875$5,946
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD w/Gold Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,354$14,878$17,325
Clean$9,386$13,526$15,763
Average$7,450$10,822$12,638
Rough$5,514$8,119$9,514
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,900$10,798$12,370
Clean$7,162$9,816$11,255
Average$5,684$7,854$9,024
Rough$4,207$5,892$6,793
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,697$9,335$10,766
Clean$6,071$8,487$9,795
Average$4,819$6,791$7,854
Rough$3,567$5,094$5,912
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,697$9,335$10,766
Clean$6,071$8,487$9,795
Average$4,819$6,791$7,854
Rough$3,567$5,094$5,912
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,256$3,265$3,812
Clean$2,045$2,968$3,469
Average$1,623$2,375$2,781
Rough$1,201$1,782$2,094
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,003$7,122$8,270
Clean$4,535$6,475$7,524
Average$3,600$5,181$6,033
Rough$2,664$3,887$4,541
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,912$9,931$11,566
Clean$6,266$9,029$10,523
Average$4,974$7,224$8,437
Rough$3,681$5,419$6,351
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,277$9,019$10,503
Clean$5,690$8,199$9,556
Average$4,516$6,561$7,661
Rough$3,343$4,922$5,767
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,511$3,720$4,374
Clean$2,277$3,382$3,980
Average$1,807$2,706$3,191
Rough$1,337$2,030$2,402
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD w/Silver Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,343$10,730$12,030
Clean$7,563$9,755$10,945
Average$6,003$7,805$8,775
Rough$4,443$5,855$6,606
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,972$10,001$11,641
Clean$6,320$9,092$10,591
Average$5,017$7,275$8,491
Rough$3,713$5,457$6,392
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,318$3,595$4,285
Clean$2,102$3,268$3,899
Average$1,668$2,615$3,126
Rough$1,235$1,962$2,353
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,085$3,190$3,788
Clean$1,890$2,900$3,447
Average$1,500$2,321$2,763
Rough$1,110$1,741$2,080
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX TR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,748$6,876$8,028
Clean$4,305$6,251$7,304
Average$3,417$5,002$5,856
Rough$2,529$3,752$4,408
Sell my 2007 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,900 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,900 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,890 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,900 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Subaru Impreza ranges from $1,110 to $3,788, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.