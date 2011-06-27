Estimated values
2014 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,155
|$12,466
|$14,586
|Clean
|$9,738
|$11,943
|$13,944
|Average
|$8,905
|$10,895
|$12,661
|Rough
|$8,071
|$9,848
|$11,377
Estimated values
2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,871
|$13,244
|$15,423
|Clean
|$10,425
|$12,688
|$14,744
|Average
|$9,533
|$11,575
|$13,387
|Rough
|$8,640
|$10,463
|$12,030
Estimated values
2014 Scion FR-S Monogram Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,467
|$12,894
|$15,122
|Clean
|$10,037
|$12,353
|$14,456
|Average
|$9,178
|$11,269
|$13,126
|Rough
|$8,319
|$10,186
|$11,795
Estimated values
2014 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,135
|$12,369
|$14,420
|Clean
|$9,719
|$11,849
|$13,786
|Average
|$8,887
|$10,810
|$12,517
|Rough
|$8,055
|$9,771
|$11,248