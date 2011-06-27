Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,782
|$11,548
|$13,655
|Clean
|$8,154
|$10,724
|$12,677
|Average
|$6,898
|$9,075
|$10,719
|Rough
|$5,641
|$7,426
|$8,761
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,583
|$23,057
|$26,470
|Clean
|$17,254
|$21,411
|$24,573
|Average
|$14,596
|$18,119
|$20,778
|Rough
|$11,937
|$14,827
|$16,983
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,933
|$18,528
|$21,270
|Clean
|$13,865
|$17,205
|$19,746
|Average
|$11,729
|$14,560
|$16,697
|Rough
|$9,592
|$11,914
|$13,647
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XF Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,867
|$13,912
|$16,231
|Clean
|$10,089
|$12,918
|$15,067
|Average
|$8,535
|$10,932
|$12,741
|Rough
|$6,980
|$8,946
|$10,414