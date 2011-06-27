  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,960$22,332$24,808
Clean$19,453$21,758$24,161
Average$18,441$20,610$22,867
Rough$17,428$19,462$21,574
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,220$32,736$35,362
Clean$29,454$31,894$34,440
Average$27,921$30,211$32,595
Rough$26,388$28,528$30,751
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,662$27,229$29,909
Clean$24,037$26,529$29,129
Average$22,786$25,129$27,569
Rough$21,534$23,730$26,009
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,196$26,820$29,561
Clean$23,582$26,131$28,790
Average$22,355$24,752$27,248
Rough$21,127$23,373$25,706
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,614$23,953$26,395
Clean$21,066$23,337$25,707
Average$19,970$22,106$24,330
Rough$18,873$20,875$22,954
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,043$23,432$25,927
Clean$20,509$22,829$25,251
Average$19,442$21,625$23,899
Rough$18,374$20,420$22,546
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,130$30,656$33,294
Clean$27,417$29,868$32,426
Average$25,990$28,292$30,689
Rough$24,563$26,716$28,953
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,361$27,845$30,438
Clean$24,718$27,129$29,644
Average$23,431$25,697$28,056
Rough$22,145$24,266$26,469
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,349$27,731$30,219
Clean$24,706$27,019$29,431
Average$23,420$25,593$27,855
Rough$22,134$24,167$26,279
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,260$27,643$30,131
Clean$24,620$26,932$29,346
Average$23,338$25,511$27,774
Rough$22,057$24,090$26,203
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,449$24,850$27,357
Clean$21,880$24,211$26,644
Average$20,741$22,933$25,217
Rough$19,602$21,656$23,790
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,984$26,471$29,067
Clean$23,376$25,790$28,309
Average$22,159$24,429$26,793
Rough$20,943$23,069$25,277
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,248$25,690$28,242
Clean$22,658$25,030$27,505
Average$21,479$23,709$26,033
Rough$20,299$22,388$24,560
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,657$28,076$30,603
Clean$25,006$27,355$29,805
Average$23,704$25,911$28,209
Rough$22,403$24,468$26,613
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,774$29,323$31,984
Clean$26,095$28,569$31,150
Average$24,737$27,061$29,482
Rough$23,379$25,554$27,814
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,471$26,961$29,561
Clean$23,850$26,268$28,790
Average$22,608$24,882$27,248
Rough$21,367$23,496$25,706
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,913$25,388$27,971
Clean$22,332$24,735$27,242
Average$21,170$23,430$25,783
Rough$20,007$22,125$24,324
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,758 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,758 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,758 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda Pilot ranges from $17,428 to $24,808, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.