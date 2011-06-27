Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,960
|$22,332
|$24,808
|Clean
|$19,453
|$21,758
|$24,161
|Average
|$18,441
|$20,610
|$22,867
|Rough
|$17,428
|$19,462
|$21,574
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,220
|$32,736
|$35,362
|Clean
|$29,454
|$31,894
|$34,440
|Average
|$27,921
|$30,211
|$32,595
|Rough
|$26,388
|$28,528
|$30,751
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,662
|$27,229
|$29,909
|Clean
|$24,037
|$26,529
|$29,129
|Average
|$22,786
|$25,129
|$27,569
|Rough
|$21,534
|$23,730
|$26,009
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,196
|$26,820
|$29,561
|Clean
|$23,582
|$26,131
|$28,790
|Average
|$22,355
|$24,752
|$27,248
|Rough
|$21,127
|$23,373
|$25,706
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,614
|$23,953
|$26,395
|Clean
|$21,066
|$23,337
|$25,707
|Average
|$19,970
|$22,106
|$24,330
|Rough
|$18,873
|$20,875
|$22,954
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,043
|$23,432
|$25,927
|Clean
|$20,509
|$22,829
|$25,251
|Average
|$19,442
|$21,625
|$23,899
|Rough
|$18,374
|$20,420
|$22,546
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,130
|$30,656
|$33,294
|Clean
|$27,417
|$29,868
|$32,426
|Average
|$25,990
|$28,292
|$30,689
|Rough
|$24,563
|$26,716
|$28,953
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,361
|$27,845
|$30,438
|Clean
|$24,718
|$27,129
|$29,644
|Average
|$23,431
|$25,697
|$28,056
|Rough
|$22,145
|$24,266
|$26,469
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,349
|$27,731
|$30,219
|Clean
|$24,706
|$27,019
|$29,431
|Average
|$23,420
|$25,593
|$27,855
|Rough
|$22,134
|$24,167
|$26,279
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,260
|$27,643
|$30,131
|Clean
|$24,620
|$26,932
|$29,346
|Average
|$23,338
|$25,511
|$27,774
|Rough
|$22,057
|$24,090
|$26,203
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,449
|$24,850
|$27,357
|Clean
|$21,880
|$24,211
|$26,644
|Average
|$20,741
|$22,933
|$25,217
|Rough
|$19,602
|$21,656
|$23,790
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,984
|$26,471
|$29,067
|Clean
|$23,376
|$25,790
|$28,309
|Average
|$22,159
|$24,429
|$26,793
|Rough
|$20,943
|$23,069
|$25,277
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,248
|$25,690
|$28,242
|Clean
|$22,658
|$25,030
|$27,505
|Average
|$21,479
|$23,709
|$26,033
|Rough
|$20,299
|$22,388
|$24,560
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,657
|$28,076
|$30,603
|Clean
|$25,006
|$27,355
|$29,805
|Average
|$23,704
|$25,911
|$28,209
|Rough
|$22,403
|$24,468
|$26,613
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,774
|$29,323
|$31,984
|Clean
|$26,095
|$28,569
|$31,150
|Average
|$24,737
|$27,061
|$29,482
|Rough
|$23,379
|$25,554
|$27,814
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,471
|$26,961
|$29,561
|Clean
|$23,850
|$26,268
|$28,790
|Average
|$22,608
|$24,882
|$27,248
|Rough
|$21,367
|$23,496
|$25,706
Estimated values
2017 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,913
|$25,388
|$27,971
|Clean
|$22,332
|$24,735
|$27,242
|Average
|$21,170
|$23,430
|$25,783
|Rough
|$20,007
|$22,125
|$24,324