Estimated values
2013 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,513
|$11,571
|$13,325
|Clean
|$9,117
|$11,080
|$12,733
|Average
|$8,324
|$10,097
|$11,548
|Rough
|$7,532
|$9,114
|$10,363
Estimated values
2013 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,241
|$12,218
|$13,910
|Clean
|$9,814
|$11,699
|$13,291
|Average
|$8,961
|$10,662
|$12,055
|Rough
|$8,108
|$9,624
|$10,818