Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Mercedes , 08/12/2019 GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

10 of 15 people found this review helpful

Got 2019 Mercedes SUV 3 rows 63 AMG, within 4 months I got a green light showing change engine oil, red light showing change brakes, flat tire, I been told due to the weather. I am a mother of three small children, since 1999 I been driving Lexus LS SUV and never ever had any problems. This car is terrible, I feel dangerous driving, their road side assistant don’t answer for hours and after can never find your location. Today I got flat tire in the middle of the busy highway 95, it was raining, my three kids screaming, crying for help, I was calling and only after two and a half hours someone came and changed in to spare tire. The GPS system works terrible, horrible car! Worth no more then $20.000 Please think twice before getting this car for your family!