Estimated values
1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$2,130
|$2,619
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,912
|$2,358
|Average
|$811
|$1,477
|$1,837
|Rough
|$572
|$1,042
|$1,316
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,696
|$2,017
|Clean
|$950
|$1,523
|$1,816
|Average
|$734
|$1,177
|$1,415
|Rough
|$518
|$830
|$1,014
