2020 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,495$23,681$26,420
Clean$21,206$23,367$26,054
Average$20,627$22,739$25,322
Rough$20,048$22,111$24,589
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,247$25,525$28,381
Clean$22,934$25,187$27,988
Average$22,308$24,510$27,201
Rough$21,683$23,833$26,414
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,466$24,714$27,531
Clean$22,164$24,386$27,149
Average$21,559$23,731$26,386
Rough$20,954$23,076$25,623
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,277$22,433$25,132
Clean$20,004$22,136$24,783
Average$19,458$21,541$24,087
Rough$18,913$20,946$23,390
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,401$21,408$23,922
Clean$19,139$21,124$23,591
Average$18,617$20,557$22,928
Rough$18,095$19,989$22,264
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,153$24,388$27,189
Clean$21,855$24,065$26,812
Average$21,259$23,418$26,059
Rough$20,662$22,771$25,305
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,371$23,575$26,335
Clean$21,083$23,262$25,970
Average$20,508$22,637$25,240
Rough$19,933$22,012$24,510
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,465$19,438$21,903
Clean$17,230$19,180$21,600
Average$16,760$18,665$20,992
Rough$16,290$18,149$20,385
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,668$22,841$25,562
Clean$20,390$22,538$25,208
Average$19,833$21,933$24,499
Rough$19,277$21,327$23,791
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,574$21,697$24,355
Clean$19,311$21,410$24,018
Average$18,784$20,834$23,342
Rough$18,257$20,259$22,667
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,355$22,514$25,219
Clean$20,081$22,216$24,869
Average$19,533$21,619$24,170
Rough$18,985$21,022$23,471
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,153$24,388$27,189
Clean$21,855$24,065$26,812
Average$21,259$23,418$26,059
Rough$20,662$22,771$25,305
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,728$21,742$24,268
Clean$19,462$21,454$23,932
Average$18,931$20,878$23,259
Rough$18,400$20,301$22,586
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,441$20,490$23,054
Clean$18,192$20,219$22,735
Average$17,696$19,675$22,096
Rough$17,200$19,132$21,457
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,192 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,219 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,192 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,219 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,192 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,219 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mazda 3 ranges from $17,200 to $23,054, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.