Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,495
|$23,681
|$26,420
|Clean
|$21,206
|$23,367
|$26,054
|Average
|$20,627
|$22,739
|$25,322
|Rough
|$20,048
|$22,111
|$24,589
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,247
|$25,525
|$28,381
|Clean
|$22,934
|$25,187
|$27,988
|Average
|$22,308
|$24,510
|$27,201
|Rough
|$21,683
|$23,833
|$26,414
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,466
|$24,714
|$27,531
|Clean
|$22,164
|$24,386
|$27,149
|Average
|$21,559
|$23,731
|$26,386
|Rough
|$20,954
|$23,076
|$25,623
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,277
|$22,433
|$25,132
|Clean
|$20,004
|$22,136
|$24,783
|Average
|$19,458
|$21,541
|$24,087
|Rough
|$18,913
|$20,946
|$23,390
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,401
|$21,408
|$23,922
|Clean
|$19,139
|$21,124
|$23,591
|Average
|$18,617
|$20,557
|$22,928
|Rough
|$18,095
|$19,989
|$22,264
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,153
|$24,388
|$27,189
|Clean
|$21,855
|$24,065
|$26,812
|Average
|$21,259
|$23,418
|$26,059
|Rough
|$20,662
|$22,771
|$25,305
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,371
|$23,575
|$26,335
|Clean
|$21,083
|$23,262
|$25,970
|Average
|$20,508
|$22,637
|$25,240
|Rough
|$19,933
|$22,012
|$24,510
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,465
|$19,438
|$21,903
|Clean
|$17,230
|$19,180
|$21,600
|Average
|$16,760
|$18,665
|$20,992
|Rough
|$16,290
|$18,149
|$20,385
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,668
|$22,841
|$25,562
|Clean
|$20,390
|$22,538
|$25,208
|Average
|$19,833
|$21,933
|$24,499
|Rough
|$19,277
|$21,327
|$23,791
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,574
|$21,697
|$24,355
|Clean
|$19,311
|$21,410
|$24,018
|Average
|$18,784
|$20,834
|$23,342
|Rough
|$18,257
|$20,259
|$22,667
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,355
|$22,514
|$25,219
|Clean
|$20,081
|$22,216
|$24,869
|Average
|$19,533
|$21,619
|$24,170
|Rough
|$18,985
|$21,022
|$23,471
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,153
|$24,388
|$27,189
|Clean
|$21,855
|$24,065
|$26,812
|Average
|$21,259
|$23,418
|$26,059
|Rough
|$20,662
|$22,771
|$25,305
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,728
|$21,742
|$24,268
|Clean
|$19,462
|$21,454
|$23,932
|Average
|$18,931
|$20,878
|$23,259
|Rough
|$18,400
|$20,301
|$22,586
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,441
|$20,490
|$23,054
|Clean
|$18,192
|$20,219
|$22,735
|Average
|$17,696
|$19,675
|$22,096
|Rough
|$17,200
|$19,132
|$21,457